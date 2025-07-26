The 2nd Use For Dishwasher Tablets That Helps Get Gunk Off Your Pots And Pans
Dishwasher tablets aren't miracles, but they may be the next best thing if you've got really dirty pots and pans. They've largely replaced liquids and powders as the go-to way to get dishes clean. It's not just hype or even the convenience of using a premeasured tablet; they just work incredibly well. But these tablets don't just work in the dishwasher; you can also soak a greasy, crusty pot with water and a dishwasher tablet for an effective clean. The tablet's formula does the heavy lifting, so you don't have to scour it clean.
As it turns out, tablets do get your dishes cleaner. They're engineered to deliver the right amount of cleaner gradually over the entire wash cycle. Not only that, but many kinds also include other additives like rinse aids or degreasers, which boost your dishwasher's performance and ensure the cleanest dishes possible. That same cleaning power can happen in your sink, too. Just pop a tablet in a stubborn skillet after you've made scrambled eggs, for instance.
The key is in how a dishwasher tablet is formulated. You'll notice almost every brand on the market has different colored segments. That's not just an aesthetic choice. Each color represents different ingredients in the tablet. Formulas vary by brand, but they include more than just detergent. Many also have cleaning enzymes and bleaches that target proteins, oils, and stains. Sequestrants, surfactants, and polymers help rinse cleanly and prevent streaks. Other additives change the water pH or help the tablets dissolve. The formulation makes them ideal for cleaning stubborn surfaces, even oven doors.
Dishwasher tablets for your pots and pans
In the sink, all those powerful ingredients become more concentrated when soaking tough cookware. The enzymes and bleaches especially break down fats and proteins stuck to a skillet covered in dried-on eggs or a turkey roasting pan. Normally, it takes a lot of effort to remove baked-on residue. It's frustrating, it's a waste of time, and your sponge will end up looking gross at the end, too. Plus, you'll probably still find yourself soaking it in hot water to get a few stubborn bits loose. The dishwasher tablet cuts to the chase and loosens everything up for you. If you let the tab sit in a pot filled with water for a couple of hours, there's a good chance you won't have to scrub at all; you can just wipe it clean.
There are plenty of hacks for getting the most out of your dishwasher out there, but it's nice to know it works the other way, too. You can even use the tablets to clean your stove grates or oven racks. If it's something covered in burnt, carbonized chunks, you may need two tabs and a longer soak in the sink. The detergents may be harsh on your skin, so wear gloves if you find it irritating. Next time your pots and pans won't come clean easily, give the tablets a try and see for yourself.