The 2nd Use For Dishwasher Tablets That Helps Get Gunk Off Your Pots And Pans

Dishwasher tablets aren't miracles, but they may be the next best thing if you've got really dirty pots and pans. They've largely replaced liquids and powders as the go-to way to get dishes clean. It's not just hype or even the convenience of using a premeasured tablet; they just work incredibly well. But these tablets don't just work in the dishwasher; you can also soak a greasy, crusty pot with water and a dishwasher tablet for an effective clean. The tablet's formula does the heavy lifting, so you don't have to scour it clean.

As it turns out, tablets do get your dishes cleaner. They're engineered to deliver the right amount of cleaner gradually over the entire wash cycle. Not only that, but many kinds also include other additives like rinse aids or degreasers, which boost your dishwasher's performance and ensure the cleanest dishes possible. That same cleaning power can happen in your sink, too. Just pop a tablet in a stubborn skillet after you've made scrambled eggs, for instance.

The key is in how a dishwasher tablet is formulated. You'll notice almost every brand on the market has different colored segments. That's not just an aesthetic choice. Each color represents different ingredients in the tablet. Formulas vary by brand, but they include more than just detergent. Many also have cleaning enzymes and bleaches that target proteins, oils, and stains. Sequestrants, surfactants, and polymers help rinse cleanly and prevent streaks. Other additives change the water pH or help the tablets dissolve. The formulation makes them ideal for cleaning stubborn surfaces, even oven doors.