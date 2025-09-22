Why You're Better Off Skipping The Pricey Dishwasher Pods

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the biggest mistakes you can make with your dishwasher is using the wrong type of detergent. While dishwasher pods seem like a time-saving alternative to powder or liquid detergents, they may actually be causing more harm than good. Not only are pods not as eco-friendly or environmentally safe as other types of dishwasher detergents, but they can also pose a health and safety risk if you have curious children or pets in your home. Plus, even the best dishwasher pods can potentially leave residue or gunk on your dishwasher and dishes.

Using cheap dishwasher pods could be one of the reasons your dishwasher leaves residue on your dishes. If you have an older dishwasher, it may not be efficient enough to completely break down the outer skin of the pod to allow the soap to escape during the proper stage of the washing cycle. If your home utilizes soft water, you may have a greater risk of pod challenges, as the water may not fully rinse off the soap, leaving a scum or residue behind on your dishes.

Some older dishwasher models are also not designed to accommodate pods. The soap dispenser may not properly close with a pod in it, which means that the soap isn't released at the proper stage during your washing cycle. While you can place the pod in your silverware basket rather than the soap dispenser, you may still end up with a gummy mess on your dishes or in your dishwasher. Generally, dishwasher pods cost more and don't always work as effectively as traditional liquid or powder dishwashing detergent.