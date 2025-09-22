Why You're Better Off Skipping The Pricey Dishwasher Pods
One of the biggest mistakes you can make with your dishwasher is using the wrong type of detergent. While dishwasher pods seem like a time-saving alternative to powder or liquid detergents, they may actually be causing more harm than good. Not only are pods not as eco-friendly or environmentally safe as other types of dishwasher detergents, but they can also pose a health and safety risk if you have curious children or pets in your home. Plus, even the best dishwasher pods can potentially leave residue or gunk on your dishwasher and dishes.
Using cheap dishwasher pods could be one of the reasons your dishwasher leaves residue on your dishes. If you have an older dishwasher, it may not be efficient enough to completely break down the outer skin of the pod to allow the soap to escape during the proper stage of the washing cycle. If your home utilizes soft water, you may have a greater risk of pod challenges, as the water may not fully rinse off the soap, leaving a scum or residue behind on your dishes.
Some older dishwasher models are also not designed to accommodate pods. The soap dispenser may not properly close with a pod in it, which means that the soap isn't released at the proper stage during your washing cycle. While you can place the pod in your silverware basket rather than the soap dispenser, you may still end up with a gummy mess on your dishes or in your dishwasher. Generally, dishwasher pods cost more and don't always work as effectively as traditional liquid or powder dishwashing detergent.
Safe and eco-friendly alternatives to dishwasher pods
A study from Arizona State University found that more than 75% of the PVA coating on the exterior of dishwasher pods actually ends up in our environment rather than properly biodegrading. So, what should you use instead of the pods? Luckily, you have a lot of options for safe, eco-friendly alternatives to dishwasher pods. Of course, you can make your own dishwashing powder that contains no harmful dyes, fragrances, or chemicals. Simply combine 1 ½ cups of washing soda (which can also be used to clean your grill) and borax with ½ cup of salt and another of citric acid powder.
If you don't have the time (or patience) to go the DIY route, you can check the Environmental Working Group's list of the cleanest dishwasher detergent products. According to the EWG website, your best dishwasher liquid option is Blueland Dishwasher Detergent, with the best dishwasher powder being Norwex UltraZyme Dishwasher Powder. Additionally, you can also look for dishwasher detergents that contain the Environmental Protection Agency's "Safer Choice" label, which designates that the product meets the agency's strict parameters for health, safety, and environmental friendliness. The most eco-friendly alternatives to dishwasher pods, according to the EPA website, include ECOS Dishwasher Gel and Seventh Generation Dishwasher Detergent Gel.
Of course, if you just aren't ready to give up your dishwasher pods, there are other options. For those that come recommended by the EWG and the EPA, give AspenClean Dishwasher Pods Zero, Branch Basics Dishwasher Tablets, or Dropps UltraWash Dishwasher Detergent Pods a try.