This Old-School Laundry Product Tackles Grill Gunk Once And For All

The many genius ways to clean your kitchen with baking soda help you tackle everyday messes in an all-natural way free of harsh chemicals. But for seriously stubborn jobs like cleaning your grill hood, grates, and other parts, you might wish that good old sodium bicarbonate were more potent. In this case, hunt down some washing soda, an old-fashioned ingredient that can make quick work of a gunky grill.

Washing soda (aka sodium carbonate or soda ash)is a white powder that is similar to baking soda, but more abrasive and powerful with a higher pH level. This product was most popular in the 18th and 19th centuries, but it can still be found in many grocery stores in the same aisle as baking soda. It's most commonly used for laundry purposes — including as a stain remover and water softener — but it's also super effective for tackling grease and food residue.

After mixing washing soda with water to make a paste, rub it onto all the dirty parts of your grill and let it sit for 30 minutes, then scrub with a sponge or scrub brush. Avoid brushes with metal bristles, as there's a scary reason you should stop cleaning your grill with a wire brush: The bristles can fall out and end up in your food. If some gunk remains on your grill after one round of cleaning, repeat the process, or try a long soak in a washing soda solution.