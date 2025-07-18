This Old-School Laundry Product Tackles Grill Gunk Once And For All
The many genius ways to clean your kitchen with baking soda help you tackle everyday messes in an all-natural way free of harsh chemicals. But for seriously stubborn jobs like cleaning your grill hood, grates, and other parts, you might wish that good old sodium bicarbonate were more potent. In this case, hunt down some washing soda, an old-fashioned ingredient that can make quick work of a gunky grill.
Washing soda (aka sodium carbonate or soda ash)is a white powder that is similar to baking soda, but more abrasive and powerful with a higher pH level. This product was most popular in the 18th and 19th centuries, but it can still be found in many grocery stores in the same aisle as baking soda. It's most commonly used for laundry purposes — including as a stain remover and water softener — but it's also super effective for tackling grease and food residue.
After mixing washing soda with water to make a paste, rub it onto all the dirty parts of your grill and let it sit for 30 minutes, then scrub with a sponge or scrub brush. Avoid brushes with metal bristles, as there's a scary reason you should stop cleaning your grill with a wire brush: The bristles can fall out and end up in your food. If some gunk remains on your grill after one round of cleaning, repeat the process, or try a long soak in a washing soda solution.
How to make a washing soda soak for a sparkling grill
One of the most essential tips and tricks for cleaning your grill is to soak the grates just like you would with a dirty pot or pan. Using water and baking soda is widely recommended, but washing soda makes things even more efficient. It's a huge mistake to not clean your grill immediately after cooking, so let the grates cool just enough to handle before getting started. Combine hot water with the soda in a 2:1 ratio, mixing up enough to fill a large bucket or tub. Soak the grates in the solution for a couple hours, then scrub off all that black burnt-on residue.
If your grates are particularly dirty or you're short on time, try adding some dish soap to the equation. Fill a large bucket or tub with hot water and pour in ½ cup of washing soda. Mix more of the soda with dish soap to make a paste, rub it onto the grates, then let them soak for half an hour before scrubbing them down. These soaking methods can also work wonders on the ridged flavorizer bars that come with many gas grills.
As two final safety notes, washing soda shouldn't be used on grills or grill accessories with aluminum parts, as the potent powder could damage and corrode the metal. You should also wear gloves when handling washing soda to avoid irritation to your skin.