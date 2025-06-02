Why Your Dishwasher Leaves White Residue On Dishes

Opening your dishwasher in the morning to find plates covered in unsightly streaks is a real drag. It's even more of a bummer if you've already spent time removing food particles in the filter and clearing any blockages in the spray arms. So if all the stuff you've already tried isn't working, what else could be the cause of those pesky residues?

Firstly, an excessive amount of detergent can leave a soapy white film on your dishes. This is an easy fix if you use dishwasher powder; simply use a bit less and run your dishwasher as normal to see if it makes a difference. However, if you tend to use dishwasher tablets that come in single measures, you may need to experiment with a different brand. Some dishwasher tablets also contain rinse aid, which allows water to run off crockery and cups more easily so they can dry off faster, reducing the risk of streaks, spots, and residue.

Hard water is the second cause of white residue; the minerals in the water can leave unsightly deposits on the surface of crockery and cutlery in the form of limescale. The best way to combat hard water and limescale in your dishwasher is to refill the softener unit, usually found at the base of your appliance, with dishwasher salt. These coarse grains of sodium chloride are specifically made for use in dishwashers (so don't be tempted to use regular table salt!) and prevent limescale buildup inside your machine.