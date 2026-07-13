The Creamy Southern Staple Quietly Dominating The Best New Fast Food Sandwiches Of 2026

Staying relevant in the world of fast food requires constant innovation, but the breakthroughs that capture the minds and palates of modern-day customers sometimes mean looking to the past. Such is the case with several of this year's most intriguing fast food sandwiches, which include pimento cheese, a Southern staple that is bringing new life to menus.

For those who have never had the pleasure, pimento cheese is a simple dip, spread, or sandwich filling that typically consists of just a few ingredients. The combination of shredded cheese — usually a sharp cheddar — along with creamy mayonnaise, a few basic spices, and fragrant pimentos, a type of red pepper, is most often served as a spread for crackers or a sandwich filling stuffed between two pieces of white bread. The creative uses for pimento cheese, however, extend well beyond these basics.

Right now, for example, both Chick-fil-A and Shake Shack are making use of this Southern classic as a decadent topping for fast food sandwiches. At Chick-fil-A , any of the chain's standard chicken sandwiches — regular, spicy, or grilled — can be ordered in the Honey Pepper Pimento style, featuring not just pimento cheese, but also pickled jalapeños and a drizzle of honey. Over at Shake Shack, the Clubhouse Pimento Cheese Menu features a fried chicken sandwich as well, but also a burger topped with the creamy, cheesy, peppery spread alongside typical toppings like lettuce, tomato, and the chain's signature ShackSauce.