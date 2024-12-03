The Unexpected Cheese Upgrade That Makes Loaded Fries Extra Rich
When it comes to appetizers, loaded french fries are a mainstay across many bar and pub menus. These spruced-up fries tend to vary in form and toppings, often incorporating the likes of bacon, scallions, chicken, and so forth. Yet no matter your exact additions, loaded fries always seem to transform any type of fries into something far more filling. One of the easiest ways to switch up your loaded french fries is by changing your choice of cheese. Cheddar and nacho cheese tend to crop up frequently, but for a Southern-inspired twist, trying adding pimento cheese.
This is a great addition to loaded french fries because pimento cheese has both the ideal texture and flavor to complement french fries. Pimento works best on fries when melted and gooey and adds well-balanced flavor with its cheesy and slightly spicy undertones. While pimento is, in fact, a type of pepper, the cheese iteration doesn't pack too much spice; instead, will bring just a little bit of oomph to your loaded fries.
The relatively mild profile of pimento means you can still add other toppings without having to worry about the cheese overpowering them. The cheese's texture, then, is rich and creamy, making it akin to both a dip and a topping for your fries. As for what type of french fries pair best with pimento? Just like with cheeses, anything goes — though half the fun of making loaded fries is experimenting with variations.
Add pimento to your favorite form of french fries for a creamy, cheesy, and spicy twist
Pimento cheese is as much a spread as it is a cheese, so it tends to be at its best when melted. Given that texture, you can't go wrong with a base of waffle-cut fries, which have a large and stable surface area. They're therefore one of the easiest options to pick up and eat without making a mess. In general, however, any potatoes should do the trick, so long as you keep a fork handy.
For inspiration, look at your favorite pub menus. Some might make loaded fries with a tater tot base, while many loaded fry recipes don't specify the types of fries you should use. In fact, you can even use frozen fries for a quick and easy meal. Likewise, you have nearly an equal number of choices when it comes to selecting your preferred pimento cheese. You can certainly make your own pimento cheese with just a few ingredients and a base that combines mayonnaise and cream cheese. Alternatively, you can order pimento directly from Amazon. Brands from Kraft to Home Grown sell versions of the cheese spread, which works best when your fries are warm and freshly fried.