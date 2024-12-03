The Unexpected Cheese Upgrade That Makes Loaded Fries Extra Rich

When it comes to appetizers, loaded french fries are a mainstay across many bar and pub menus. These spruced-up fries tend to vary in form and toppings, often incorporating the likes of bacon, scallions, chicken, and so forth. Yet no matter your exact additions, loaded fries always seem to transform any type of fries into something far more filling. One of the easiest ways to switch up your loaded french fries is by changing your choice of cheese. Cheddar and nacho cheese tend to crop up frequently, but for a Southern-inspired twist, trying adding pimento cheese.

This is a great addition to loaded french fries because pimento cheese has both the ideal texture and flavor to complement french fries. Pimento works best on fries when melted and gooey and adds well-balanced flavor with its cheesy and slightly spicy undertones. While pimento is, in fact, a type of pepper, the cheese iteration doesn't pack too much spice; instead, will bring just a little bit of oomph to your loaded fries.

The relatively mild profile of pimento means you can still add other toppings without having to worry about the cheese overpowering them. The cheese's texture, then, is rich and creamy, making it akin to both a dip and a topping for your fries. As for what type of french fries pair best with pimento? Just like with cheeses, anything goes — though half the fun of making loaded fries is experimenting with variations.

