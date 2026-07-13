'Grill Of My Dreams' — The Highest-Rated Portable Camping Grill On Amazon Has Over 1,850 5-Star Ratings

Weber is known for being one of the best grill brands out there. Its products are durable, detailed, and predictable, without being the most expensive on the market. The Q1200 Liquid Propane Portable Gas Grill appears to be no exception. Many people seem to have had the grill for years and use it for a number of different meals. On Facebook, one user said, "We purchased the Q1200 in 2022. It travels well, is reliable, and is a perfect size when cooking for two people." Another user on the platform wrote, "Love mine. I've made standard grill fare, but also flatbread pizzas, roast beef, and other meals you typically cook in an oven. The cast iron body/lid helps with oven-like cooking as you can get it up to temp and keep it there."

With all of that being said, it's important to note that the Weber Q1200 might not be for everyone. It works great when you're cooking for a couple of people, but it doesn't have quite enough room to cook for a crowd of more than four all at once. It's also quite heavy, which is something to keep in mind if you need to carry it a long way. Plus, the grill needs to be preheated for a while in order to get good grill marks.

Choosing the best grill for your camping needs isn't easy. In general, you should be looking for one that weighs less than 60 pounds and is no more than 30 inches wide. It should be easy to carry and set up, and you also need to pick a fuel source you're happy to keep purchasing and packing. The Weber Q1200 ticks a lot of boxes, but here are some of the other best small gas grills to consider for more options.