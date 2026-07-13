'Grill Of My Dreams' — The Highest-Rated Portable Camping Grill On Amazon Has Over 1,850 5-Star Ratings
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A record number of Americans are going camping, as more and more people continue to seek out cheaper vacation alternatives amidst the ongoing cost of living crisis. If you're one of the many people planning to pack up for the great outdoors, then you may have found yourself looking for some good gear. And if a camping grill is on your list, then there's a highly-rated one available on Amazon that should do the trick.
The Weber Q1200 Liquid Propane Portable Gas Grill is the highest-rated portable grill available on Amazon. The travel-friendly grill has over 1,850 5-star reviews on the platform and upwards of 8,240 total ratings. Customers who have made the purchase have called it "the best little gas grill ever" and praised its "perfect size". One shopper who called it the "grill of my dreams" said, "It is perfect for mobile cooking, easy to clean, well designed, flawless steaks every time."
The grill features porcelain-enameled, cast iron grates that are easy to clean, and it has a battery-operated electric ignition that can be started with the push of a button. There's also a grease pan for drippings, and two foldable work tables that can be pulled out from the sides. According to reviewers, the 8,500 BTU Burner packs enough heat to sear meat and give it a delicious, smoky taste. You can use it to make everything from tri-tip steak tacos to perfect grilled s'mores on-the-go.
What to look for in a camping grill
Weber is known for being one of the best grill brands out there. Its products are durable, detailed, and predictable, without being the most expensive on the market. The Q1200 Liquid Propane Portable Gas Grill appears to be no exception. Many people seem to have had the grill for years and use it for a number of different meals. On Facebook, one user said, "We purchased the Q1200 in 2022. It travels well, is reliable, and is a perfect size when cooking for two people." Another user on the platform wrote, "Love mine. I've made standard grill fare, but also flatbread pizzas, roast beef, and other meals you typically cook in an oven. The cast iron body/lid helps with oven-like cooking as you can get it up to temp and keep it there."
With all of that being said, it's important to note that the Weber Q1200 might not be for everyone. It works great when you're cooking for a couple of people, but it doesn't have quite enough room to cook for a crowd of more than four all at once. It's also quite heavy, which is something to keep in mind if you need to carry it a long way. Plus, the grill needs to be preheated for a while in order to get good grill marks.
Choosing the best grill for your camping needs isn't easy. In general, you should be looking for one that weighs less than 60 pounds and is no more than 30 inches wide. It should be easy to carry and set up, and you also need to pick a fuel source you're happy to keep purchasing and packing. The Weber Q1200 ticks a lot of boxes, but here are some of the other best small gas grills to consider for more options.