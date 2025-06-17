The Grilling Tool You Need For Perfect S'mores This Summer
S'mores might be the quintessential summer treat, but making them over a grill or fire pit isn't as effortless as it looks in the movies. Marshmallows fall off skewers, chocolate melts too fast, graham crackers crumble under pressure — and suddenly, you're holding a disaster situation instead of a nostalgic snack. That's where a flat, fold-over grill basket comes in handy.
This simple, inexpensive tool is a total game-changer for backyard s'mores. Typically used for grilling fish or vegetables, it happens to be perfect for locking a s'more sandwich into place. Build yours as usual — graham cracker, chocolate, marshmallow, then another graham cracker — and gently close the basket around it. The snug metal frame holds everything together, allowing you to flip the whole thing without losing a single bit of gooey goodness.
Even better, the basket applies just enough pressure to help fuse the layers as they warm, creating that ideal soft center with a light toast on both sides. No more juggling sticky skewers or risking marshmallows going up in flames. It's one of many low-effort, high-reward upgrades that makes your s'mores easier to handle — and even more satisfying to eat.
Tips for success
If you're thinking about trying this technique, it's time to master the finer details of making s'mores. Food Network chef Tyler Florence recommends letting your marshmallows sit out overnight to dry slightly — this creates a crispier outer layer that browns just right, with a creamier center. Another pro move: Swap plain grahams for flavor-infused cookies. Think fudge-striped cookies, cinnamon grahams, chocolate-dipped biscuits, or even thin brownies for a dessert-on-dessert moment. And try chilling your chocolate squares before grilling — the cold helps them hold their shape just long enough to melt perfectly.
Just a heads-up: Once that marshmallow and chocolate start heating up, they'll want to escape. Be ready for some drips and oozes — line your basket with foil (poke a few holes for airflow) to make cleanup easier. And if you somehow end up with leftovers, don't let them go to waste: Crush the cooled s'mores into a simple no-churn ice cream or press them into a yummy s'mores pie.
Now that you've got the tips, it's time to get the tool. Amazon has a solid option from Upgrillz for $18.99 — but there are plenty of fold-over grill baskets to choose from, depending on your style and budget. By combining the precision of the fold-over grill basket with a few smart hacks, you can turn s'more-making from a chaotic campfire gamble into a controlled, customizable masterpiece.