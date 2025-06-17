The Grilling Tool You Need For Perfect S'mores This Summer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

S'mores might be the quintessential summer treat, but making them over a grill or fire pit isn't as effortless as it looks in the movies. Marshmallows fall off skewers, chocolate melts too fast, graham crackers crumble under pressure — and suddenly, you're holding a disaster situation instead of a nostalgic snack. That's where a flat, fold-over grill basket comes in handy.

This simple, inexpensive tool is a total game-changer for backyard s'mores. Typically used for grilling fish or vegetables, it happens to be perfect for locking a s'more sandwich into place. Build yours as usual — graham cracker, chocolate, marshmallow, then another graham cracker — and gently close the basket around it. The snug metal frame holds everything together, allowing you to flip the whole thing without losing a single bit of gooey goodness.

Even better, the basket applies just enough pressure to help fuse the layers as they warm, creating that ideal soft center with a light toast on both sides. No more juggling sticky skewers or risking marshmallows going up in flames. It's one of many low-effort, high-reward upgrades that makes your s'mores easier to handle — and even more satisfying to eat.