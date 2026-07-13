Forget The Steak: The Underrated Outback Steakhouse Meal Your Wallet Will Thank You For Ordering
Outback Steakhouse is a steakhouse chain with a reasonably priced menu when compared to fancier options. Still, the cheapest steak at Outback (as of 2026) is still around $28, depending on location, which might be a little steep if you're also ordering appetizers, drinks, and desserts. Fortunately, Outback has the hands-down biggest menu of any major steakhouse chain, with over 100 menu items. So, if you want to skip an expensive steak for a more budget-friendly option, a cheeseburger is the underrated Outback Steakhouse meal your wallet will thank you for ordering.
The Outbacker Burger features a high-quality half-pound patty with lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, and your choice of cheese, served with a freshly made side. This steakhouse-quality burger and side costs only $14.99 for dinner and $13.99 as a lunch special. Not only is the cheeseburger a fraction of the price of any of Outback's steak offerings, but it's also on par with a decadent steakhouse experience.
Even without the chain's famous 17-spice steak seasoning blend, the burger's quality beef and excellent execution is on par with any of its steaks which are highly regarded even amongst high-end chefs. The burger is cooked to a perfect charred exterior and a juicy, tender interior, with the toppings bringing a nice fresh complement. Furthermore, Outback Steakhouse makes the pickles in-house, and the crunchy, spicy, lightly brined pickles really take this burger to the next level.
Fans love the Outback Steakhouse burger
We aren't the only cheeseburger lovers who think Outback Steakhouse's version is a delicious and great-value meal. Customers across social media and ordering platforms gave many glowing reviews for the classic Outback burger. One Reddit user gushed about the "juicy, well-seasoned beef patty on a fresh bun, delivering the reliable, hearty flavor you expect from a steakhouse," deeming it a "premium burger experience." Likewise, this Facebook review confirms that the burgers are indeed cooked to perfection: "Medium rare is actually served medium rare." The freshness of the ingredients, perfectly cooked burger patty, and free side make the burger what one GrubHub customer called "a great meal for a good price."
Multiple customers also commented on the freshness of the hot, crispy, golden fries they got to accompany the burger. However, if you want to take advantage of a true steakhouse side, you can always swap fries for a baked potato or loaded mashed potatoes, another underrated menu item that is as unique as it is delicious. Since you're saving around $15 by ordering the burger instead of the steak, you have more wiggle room to order accompaniments. As it turns out, Outback's best cocktails, like a frozen Prosecco and vodka cocktail and Smoked Cinnamon Pecan Old Fashioned, are delicious drink pairings.