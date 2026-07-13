Forget The Steak: The Underrated Outback Steakhouse Meal Your Wallet Will Thank You For Ordering

Outback Steakhouse is a steakhouse chain with a reasonably priced menu when compared to fancier options. Still, the cheapest steak at Outback (as of 2026) is still around $28, depending on location, which might be a little steep if you're also ordering appetizers, drinks, and desserts. Fortunately, Outback has the hands-down biggest menu of any major steakhouse chain, with over 100 menu items. So, if you want to skip an expensive steak for a more budget-friendly option, a cheeseburger is the underrated Outback Steakhouse meal your wallet will thank you for ordering.

The Outbacker Burger features a high-quality half-pound patty with lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, and your choice of cheese, served with a freshly made side. This steakhouse-quality burger and side costs only $14.99 for dinner and $13.99 as a lunch special. Not only is the cheeseburger a fraction of the price of any of Outback's steak offerings, but it's also on par with a decadent steakhouse experience.

Even without the chain's famous 17-spice steak seasoning blend, the burger's quality beef and excellent execution is on par with any of its steaks which are highly regarded even amongst high-end chefs. The burger is cooked to a perfect charred exterior and a juicy, tender interior, with the toppings bringing a nice fresh complement. Furthermore, Outback Steakhouse makes the pickles in-house, and the crunchy, spicy, lightly brined pickles really take this burger to the next level.