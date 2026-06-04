The Major Steakhouse Chain With The Hands-Down Biggest Menu

If you went to a steakhouse with your family as a kid, you probably remember flipping through a giant menu. During the heyday of steakhouses like Sizzler and Ponderosa, having a massive menu was standard practice. These days, many restaurants have scaled back to more refined offerings. However, some major steakhouse chains still stick to old-school approaches and offer truly awe-inspiring menus. If variety is what you crave, then Outback Steakhouse delivers with a massive 105-item menu.

Steakhouse options tend to vary by location, time of year, and product availability. Specials change frequently, which can alter a menu significantly. A chain like Longhorn Steakhouse may only have 62-or-so items, but if you count the lunch portions separately, the menu gains 20 more items. Ruth's Chris, which is a higher-end steakhouse, offers a choice between about 50 items.

Outback's 105 menu items include the kid's section, steak combos, and desserts, but not drinks or bundled meals. It offers nine signature steaks, which some professional chefs think are the best chain restaurant steaks on the market. Logan's Roadhouse and Longhorn Steakhouse both offer seven steak options. Texas Roadhouse offers 10 cuts, and its total menu is about 82 items, which is about the same as Logan's. Logan's also lists seasonal specials and regular specials on its website, so its item count is more likely to change frequently. There are a lot of steakhouse chains out there, and most offer a large variety of appetizers and sides. Outback has about 11 of each. Texas Roadhouse offers 16 sides, but some are as simple as a bowl of sautéed onions.