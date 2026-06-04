The Major Steakhouse Chain With The Hands-Down Biggest Menu
If you went to a steakhouse with your family as a kid, you probably remember flipping through a giant menu. During the heyday of steakhouses like Sizzler and Ponderosa, having a massive menu was standard practice. These days, many restaurants have scaled back to more refined offerings. However, some major steakhouse chains still stick to old-school approaches and offer truly awe-inspiring menus. If variety is what you crave, then Outback Steakhouse delivers with a massive 105-item menu.
Steakhouse options tend to vary by location, time of year, and product availability. Specials change frequently, which can alter a menu significantly. A chain like Longhorn Steakhouse may only have 62-or-so items, but if you count the lunch portions separately, the menu gains 20 more items. Ruth's Chris, which is a higher-end steakhouse, offers a choice between about 50 items.
Outback's 105 menu items include the kid's section, steak combos, and desserts, but not drinks or bundled meals. It offers nine signature steaks, which some professional chefs think are the best chain restaurant steaks on the market. Logan's Roadhouse and Longhorn Steakhouse both offer seven steak options. Texas Roadhouse offers 10 cuts, and its total menu is about 82 items, which is about the same as Logan's. Logan's also lists seasonal specials and regular specials on its website, so its item count is more likely to change frequently. There are a lot of steakhouse chains out there, and most offer a large variety of appetizers and sides. Outback has about 11 of each. Texas Roadhouse offers 16 sides, but some are as simple as a bowl of sautéed onions.
Jumping Outback Steakhouse's claim
There is one lesser-known chain that comes close to Outback's numbers, and that's Claim Jumper Steakhouse and Bar. It has a menu of 101 items, just four fewer than Outback. At its peak, the restaurant had about 45 locations, but filed for bankruptcy in 2010. There are currently just five locations of the old-school, Gold Rush-themed steakhouse chain operating on the West Coast with that massive menu.
So how did Outback outpace the competition in terms of available items? To start, it has a couple of menu categories no one else offers. Outback's menu features both Backyard BBQ and Aussie-Approved & Protein Forward categories, which include 11 dishes in total. Aussie-Approved items include dishes such as Kookaburra Wings and several steak combos. Backyard BBQ offers ribs as well as different steak combos.
Outback's menu is a standout in an industry where shrinking menus have become the norm. Even fast food restaurants like McDonald's routinely trim menus to make locations more efficient and offer faster service. Cost cutting is also a big reason. More menu items requires more stock, which can increase costs. Fewer dishes require fewer ingredients, so customers can often expect fresher food due to the turnover. But a menu with 100-plus items can include dishes that are rarely ordered, so ingredients may not always be at their freshest when they are prepared. How does Outback manage without trimming? This actually is the result of trimming, believe it or not. In 2025, the chain cut menus by 20%.