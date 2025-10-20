This Old-School Gold Rush–themed Steakhouse Chain Went Bankrupt Twice — Only 10 Locations Remain

The California Gold Rush was a story of both extravagance and hardship. Fortunes were made overnight as miners struck gold worth thousands, but for every lucky prospector who found generational wealth, countless others lost everything chasing it. In many ways, the story of Claim Jumper, America's biggest Gold Rush-themed steakhouse chain, mirrors that era: opulence, struggle, and a slow decline. Having served oversized steaks and six-layered motherlode cakes across 45 locations on the Pacific Coast, Claim Jumper ended up filing for bankruptcy twice. Now, only 10 locations remain.

Claim Jumper was founded in 1977 by Carl Nickoloff and his son Craig. Inspired by the Westerns set during the Gold Rush, the Nickoloffs opened their first restaurant in Los Alamitos, California. From its 250 seats to the hearty all-American menu — think ribs, steaks, pies, salads, etc. — everything about Claim Jumper was larger than life. They were known for their oversized portion sizes, like many American chains, but this wasn't a question of putting quantity ahead of quality. It was about providing a memorable, family-friendly experience at a reasonable price.

Much like the early prospectors more than a century ago, the Nickoloffs struck gold. By the mid-90s, Claim Jumper had opened 17 locations across the Pacific Coast, and in another decade they would be in 45 across eight states. This was growth fueled by success as much as ambition. According to a 1995 review in the Los Angeles Times, it wasn't uncommon to experience a 90-minute wait during peak hours, and impatient crowds clustered outside their doors and in the parking lots were a common feature across outlets. So, what went wrong? How did this much-loved chain go from three decades of success to bankruptcy? Well, that's a story.