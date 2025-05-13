How Much Larger Are Fast Food Drink Sizes In The US Compared To The Rest Of The World?

There's the saying that "everything is bigger in Texas," but for a while now, that stereotype has applied to more than just the Lone Star State. Americans have long had a reputation for serving bigger portion sizes in just about everything, even boasting a documentary about the effects of our fast food industry titled "Super Size Me" (one of the best food movies ever created), and that status isn't entirely wrong. Especially when it comes to fast food, the U.S.'s massive sizes could swallow other countries whole.

If we look at drinks from fast food restaurants, American sizes tend to be at least 50% larger than those in other countries. The hosts of "Food Wars" shared an article with Business Insider comparing the sizes of McDonald's drinks in the U.S. to drinks from the U.K. and discovered that the small and large sizes of American drinks are a whopping 89% bigger than their U.K. cousins, while a U.S. size medium is 55% bigger. You'll see a similar comparison between a U.K. Starbucks versus a U.S. Starbucks, since the largest U.S. size is about 50% bigger than the largest U.K. size. Sitting side by side, the difference between countries is staggering.