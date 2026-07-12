There's A Better Way To Use Ketchup On Hot Dogs — Forget Topping, Use It Like This Instead

Depending on which hot dog style is your favorite, ketchup might be an acceptable topping or an abomination. But you can skip the controversy altogether by leaving ketchup off the top of your hot dogs and using it in a marinade instead. In case you didn't know, the secret to next-level hot dogs is marinating them. And ketchup is a star ingredient for a hot dog marinade. The sweet tang and umami richness of the condiment create a well-rounded flavor profile that enhances a smoky, savory hot dog. Plus, the sugars in the ketchup will caramelize, creating a deeper sweetness and imparting a glaze-like texture to the dog's exterior.

To make a hot dog marinade, add ¼ cup of ketchup, 2 tablespoons each of soy sauce and vinegar, and 1 tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce to a sealable plastic bag. Place a package of hot dogs in it and let them marinate. You can marinate hot dogs for as little as 15 minutes and as much as an overnight stint in the fridge. The marinade will help keep the hot dogs moist and tender while they smoke over a hot grill.

For more flavor absorption, cut slits or spirals in the hot dogs to break the casing and expose more of the meat to the marinade. Spiralized or split hot dogs are also primed for grilling as they have more surface area for smoky flavors to penetrate and a crispy, textured char.