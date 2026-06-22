Don't Skip This Simple Step For Perfectly Charred Hot Dogs On The Grill, Every Time

Hot dogs are just about the simplest food that you can grill. They are fully cooked and ready to eat straight out of the package, so you really can't mess things up too bad. Even if they're still a bit cold in the center, no one is getting sick. That said, having a few tricks up your sleeve can turn a perfectly okay grilled hot dog into the kind of sausage that will have folks coming back for seconds. The simplest, most tried-and-true way to do this is simply to split your dogs right down the middle.

The trick here is to cut down the length of the hot dog, keeping the knife right in the middle, and cutting almost all the way through while still leaving behind a bit that will serve as a hinge for the two halves of the sausage. When cut like this, the hot dog opens like a butterfly, exposing the center and providing many culinary benefits.

The biggest problem with hot dogs overall is their perfectly cylindrical shape. They roll around the grill awkwardly, struggle to secure a nice char on all sides, and don't fit particularly well in a bun with certain toppings that only elevate them. Splitting the sausage solves all these problems. By opening the dog up, you have a flat surface that stabilizes it on the grill, exposing a larger surface area to cooking. This means more surface area and edges to crisp up and char, and when you pop it in a bun, that v-shaped center can be easily filled with toppings for a mess-free meal.