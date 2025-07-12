Spiralize Your Hot Dogs For The Ultimate Crunch In Every Bite

If you like extra grill-char on your franks, then this hot dog hack is for you. It's time to rock the cookout with spiralized dogs. Not only is the novelty corkscrew presentation fun, but it also facilitates increased caramelization on the grill. Your guests may attend more than a few cookouts this summer, but with spiralized hot dogs on the menu, your event won't soon be forgotten.

Spiralizing those dogs is the quick extra step that ensures knockout texture. Ever bitten into a hot dog that felt rubbery, undercooked, or even (gasp) sort of "fake?" Never again, with the spiral technique. Increasing that dog's surface area creates maximum grill-exposure, crispness, and deeper savory flavor. Those high-moisture franks won't dry out on the inside either, remaining succulent and juicy. Plus, the spiral ridges catch bursts of relish, ketchup, mustard, and other toppings for pops of flavor. Tend to lose chunks of fried onions or sauerkraut? Nothing's sliding out of these crevices.

To do it, simply skewer your uncooked hot dog onto a metal or wooden skewer. Then, lay it down on a cutting board, grab a paring knife, and carefully rotate the skewer while slicing the hot dog at a downward diagonal. The goal here is to carve a spiralling ridge all around the length. Once finished, your hot dog will take on a spring-like, corkscrew shape. From there, gently slide the skewer out to avoid tearing the meat, then throw that bad boy on the grill as normal.