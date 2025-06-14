Here's How Many Barbecues Americans Typically Attend Each Summer

When the days get longer and the nights get warmer, foodies start firing up the grill and jonesing for a cookout. According to a recent study by SpartanNash and data firm Talker Research, Americans typically attend four cookouts every summer. The figures come from a survey of 2,000 Americans conducted between April 30 and May 5, 2025. On the high end, per the study, the average American foodie expect to attend five cookouts per summer and to host four of their own.

If the thought of hosting four cookouts seems a little daunting, rest assured. Grilling at home for a small group of friends on a weeknight totally counts — and, per the Talker Research study, 11 guests is the perfect size for a fun cookout, anyway. Enthusiastic hosts should feel free to pull out all the stops for an Independence Day party, but there's no need to send formal invitations for every single cookout. We also have 16 tips for planning the perfect summer barbecue to help you out.

Regarding the main entree, hamburgers and hot dogs were the top two most popular cookout offerings, followed by chicken, steak, ribs, and bratwurst. After eating, folks said that they like to spend their time at cookouts playing card games, cornhole, or swimming. For more activities and budget-friendly hacks, we've rounded up 26 Dollar Tree items you should pick up for your next backyard barbecue.