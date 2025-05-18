For The Absolute Best S'mores, Tyler Florence Swears By This Marshmallow Technique

You may think that cracking open a fresh package of marshmallows to shove onto a skewer and hold over the fire is the obvious first step en route to s'mores perfection, but Food Network star Tyler Florence has a different opinion. In addition to refusing to marinate steak, Florence also insists there is a particular way s'mores should be cooked.

Though roasting marshmallows to layer between graham crackers sandwiched with chocolate sounds like a straightforward recipe, there are plenty of mistakes everyone makes when putting together s'mores. According to Florence, using fresh marshmallows is one of them, as day-old marshmallows will yield the best result.

While cooking in a demonstration at the 2024 Food & Wine Classic, Florence encouraged marshmallow roasters to use slightly drier marshmallows, as letting marshmallows soak up air "dries the marshmallow out so it cooks more evenly, and gets crispier without the tendency to burn as quickly." If you're looking for a perfectly golden, caramelized exterior and just the right amount of warm, gooey middle, you may want to heed his advice.