Why Tyler Florence Never Marinates Steak - And What He Does Instead

The key to cooking a perfect steak every time can look different depending on who you ask. From choosing the ideal cut of beef to the various methods of cooking it, and all the options of flavors between seasoning blends and marinades, there is a lot to consider. Although marinating your steak prior to grilling is a common practice, celebrity chef and Food Network star Tyler Florence has strong opinions against doing so. A restaurateur, Florence is also the Culinary Creative Director of the 5850 Festival, a multicultural music, food, and skiing festival running from March 20 to March 27 in Ketchum, Idaho. It is there where he will be debuting what he calls, "Après Q," a one-of-a-kind, open-fire BBQ experience, delivering an indulgent après-ski atmosphere, pairing fire-grilled creations with expertly curated wine, craft cocktails, and après-inspired bites." Florence clearly knows his way around a grill and, as far as he is concerned, it's all about mopping over marinating.

During an interview with Tasting Table, Florence said a marinade should be "something that you apply to the steak two-thirds of the way through as a mop" to ensure the steak achieves proper caramelization on the outside to create a crust, which is the sign of "a really good steak." Rather than pre-marinate and risk burning the sauce in the cooking process, Florence stresses the importance of saving the application of a secondary flavor profile until the very end of grilling. Taking this advice into consideration will help you avoid making a mistake with your steak and yield delicious results.