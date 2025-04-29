Pistachio Cream Is The Sweet Spread Your Breakfast Is Missing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you now dream of pistachio because of those viral Dubai chocolate bars or you were a die-hard pistachio ice cream fan long before the flavor was cool, there's a good chance you have a fondness for that serene green hue and sweet, nutty profile. What's strange, then, is that pistachio cream — or spread, or paste — isn't a more common pantry staple in American kitchens. Pistachio cream is ubiquitous in Italy, especially Sicily, and you can also find it in Middle Eastern sweets. It's made from ground pistachios, milk, butter, a sweetener like sugar or honey, and vanilla or white chocolate. It's fairly easy to make at home, and you can find brands like Gusta Etna on Amazon for about $13.99 a jar. It's high time we upgrade our meals with the richness of pistachio paste.

We rounded up some of the best ways to use pistachio spread, and while one might immediately think of desserts, there's a world of possibilities for the most important meal of the day. Many breakfast dishes would benefit from pistachio cream.

Most simply, there's toast, and pistachio paste would spread just as easily and deliciously on waffles, pancakes, and muffins — sweet pistachio would beautifully balance the tartness of home-baked pomegranate muffins. You can mix a tablespoon into oatmeal or overnight oats, adding crunch with chopped pistachios and brightness with berries. When you have time for more of a full recipe, the sweet rewards will prove worthwhile.