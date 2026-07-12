This Mexican Buffet Chain Peaked In The '80s, But Only 4 Locations Are Left

It's a perro-eat-perro world in the ultra-competitive restaurant industry. Some Mexican chains like Taco Bell are thriving across the U.S. Meanwhile, other eateries are facing mass closures and bankruptcy (we miss you, On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina). Today, we're shining the spotlight on Pancho's Mexican Buffet, a chain that peaked during the 1980s and has nearly disappeared since. Foodies in Texas know this Mexican restaurant as a once-staple of the state. Nowadays, however, Pancho's is down to four locations, all of which are located in the Lone Star state: one each in Arlington, Fort Worth, Mesquite, and Humble. A fifth location was operating in Houston last year, but has since closed.

The first Pancho's Mexican Buffet location opened in the mid-1950s, and at its height, the chain grew to a presence of over 50 locations. A trip to Pancho's is (or was) all about the casual atmosphere, affordable combo plates, and variety of Tex-Mex dishes. Guests raise a small Mexican flag on their table to call servers over for hot plates or drink refills. The buffet line holds more than 30 items, including tacos, enchiladas, tamales, refried beans, and Pancho's signature hot sopaipillas with honey. The buffet price also includes a salad, salsa, and dessert bar. A commercial from 1974 advertises "All-you-can-eat for $1.69." Prices stayed low over the years, too – another commercial from 1994 teases, "Try raising a flag at a fast food place and see what you get," noting that the all-you-can-eat buffet cost $4.99 (the equivalent of $11.28 today, adjusted for inflation). So, why did this value-centric concept gradually vanish?