This Mexican Buffet Chain Peaked In The '80s, But Only 4 Locations Are Left
It's a perro-eat-perro world in the ultra-competitive restaurant industry. Some Mexican chains like Taco Bell are thriving across the U.S. Meanwhile, other eateries are facing mass closures and bankruptcy (we miss you, On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina). Today, we're shining the spotlight on Pancho's Mexican Buffet, a chain that peaked during the 1980s and has nearly disappeared since. Foodies in Texas know this Mexican restaurant as a once-staple of the state. Nowadays, however, Pancho's is down to four locations, all of which are located in the Lone Star state: one each in Arlington, Fort Worth, Mesquite, and Humble. A fifth location was operating in Houston last year, but has since closed.
The first Pancho's Mexican Buffet location opened in the mid-1950s, and at its height, the chain grew to a presence of over 50 locations. A trip to Pancho's is (or was) all about the casual atmosphere, affordable combo plates, and variety of Tex-Mex dishes. Guests raise a small Mexican flag on their table to call servers over for hot plates or drink refills. The buffet line holds more than 30 items, including tacos, enchiladas, tamales, refried beans, and Pancho's signature hot sopaipillas with honey. The buffet price also includes a salad, salsa, and dessert bar. A commercial from 1974 advertises "All-you-can-eat for $1.69." Prices stayed low over the years, too – another commercial from 1994 teases, "Try raising a flag at a fast food place and see what you get," noting that the all-you-can-eat buffet cost $4.99 (the equivalent of $11.28 today, adjusted for inflation). So, why did this value-centric concept gradually vanish?
Pancho's Mexican Buffet offered high value and big flavor during tough times
By the end of the '80s, the chain's presence had expanded beyond Texas into Louisiana, New Mexico, Arizona, and Oklahoma. In 1986 alone, Pancho's saw a profit of $2.5 million, representative of a whopping 33% year-over-year increase. These figures are particularly impressive considering that, in 1987, the all-you-can-eat buffet still cost just $3.99, and kids younger than six ate for free. Notably, Pancho's decade of dominance coincided with the oil price collapse that forced many Texas-area businesses into a period of recession. The buffet chain's value-centric, large-portioned concept was well suited to local patrons facing economic hardship.
Then, when the 1990s rolled around, a combination of the chain's aggressive expansion and sudden drop-off in foot traffic led to a fiscal downturn. Pancho's alternatively opened and closed multiple restaurants throughout the decade, but as consumer dining habits continued to shift, the chain never regained its momentum. According to Pancho's website, the bulk of its permanent buffet restaurant closures occurred during the late 2010s.
Today, the chain's store-bought queso brand is carrying the Pancho's legacy torch. The brand turned its signature restaurant recipe queso into a packaged food item made from 100% real cheese, which grocery stores across the Southwest carry, remaining in customer grocery carts even as its sit-down restaurants dwindle. In 2021, Tim Wallace, president of the company, told local outlet Action News 5 that the Pancho's brand would be shifting its focus to retail distribution after a string of pandemic-related eatery closures.
Pancho's stays most alive in fans' memories and Texas grocery stores
More than a few beloved Mexican restaurant chains are slowly disappearing, but diehard fans haven't forgotten Panchos' heyday. A Facebook post in the "If you grew up in Dallas, you may remember" group is dedicated to the memory of Pancho's Mexican Buffet on Jefferson Blvd. The site is now a seafood restaurant, but longtime fans fondly reminisce, "That Pancho's location fed generations of us in Oak Cliff. The portions were good, all you can eat and prices way back were in a [family's] budget. I recall paying $3.59 (or thereabouts) in the early '80s." Elsewhere on social media, forlorn Instagram fans entreat, "Panchos, come back to Albuquerque pleeeeese!"
Still, according to folks who remember the primo Pancho's of the '80s, trips to the remaining locations today don't quite hit the same. One Instagram review writes, "It was pretty good! It's not exactly like our trips as kids, but I was excited about the chile rellenos that are still on the buffet line. And it was pretty exciting when raising the flag summoned the sopapillas. It was worth it for visiting on a whim."
At least the price has remained right. At the remaining Pancho's Mexican Buffet location in Humble, TX, the all-you-can-eat buffet currently costs a modest $14.25 per person Monday through Friday, or $17.25 on weekends. Looking forward, Pancho's is setting its sights on a broader national grocery store presence. In Memphis, the queso has already emerged as a cult favorite offering. The company's website even has a store locator feature so fans can track down the queso at retailers nearby.