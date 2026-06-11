This Mexican Chain Restaurant Is Closing More Locations After Failing To Come Back From Bankruptcy

The hits just keep on coming for the restaurant industry in 2026, with news that another chain that hoped to stay afloat after filing for bankruptcy is now closing more locations. Six major restaurant chains have closed if not scaled back in 2026 so far — from Joe's Crab Shack to Smokey Bones. Now, you can add On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina to the list.

In 2025, On the Border filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and closed multiple locations across the country. While things were looking grim for the once-popular Mexican eatery, it was plucked from the brink when Pappas Restaurants Inc. took control. For a time towards the end of last year, On the Border was still hanging on, but it seems the tide has turned once more.

Reports indicate that more On the Border locations will be shutting down, but it's unclear if this only affects Texas locations or more across the country. Some managers believed every location will be closing as early as Friday, June 12, effectively ending the chain as a business. Others had not heard any news from Pappas, but this may be due to how the parent company is informing staff.

The current news follows on the heels of May 2026 closures in Colorado and Illinois. While news of Pappas taking over came in 2025, the company only officially announced that it had welcomed On the Border into the fold that same month, shortly before the first locations shut their doors.