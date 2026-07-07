Say Goodbye To These Costco Kirkland Beers: They Won't Be Around Much Longer

Calling all Costco fans: If you've grown attached to the retailer's Kirkland Signature beers, you might want to stock up while you still can. After less than two years, Costco and Oregon's Deschutes Brewing are ending their co-branded beer partnership. According to a notice sent to distributors by Deschutes CEO Peter Skrbek on July 1, production of the beers will begin winding down this month with remaining inventory expected to sadly disappear from most Costco warehouses by September or October this year.

This decision affects two beers produced under the Kirkland Signature label: the acclaimed Helles-Style Lager and its barrel-aged Vintage Ale. Costco has yet to publicly explain why the partnership is ending, but Skrbek indicated in the memo that production is being scaled back immediately and the retail giant will continue buying the beers until supplies run out. He also hinted that the Helles Lager could potentially return some day but gave no other information besides that tantalizing tidbit.

The news comes as a surprise to many hopheads because the collab has been widely viewed as a success. Costco first introduced the new beer partnership in 2024, finally giving shoppers access to craft-quality beers at warehouse prices. The Munich-style lager was not only a fan favorite, but also snagged some industry recognition as well. The lager won a silver medal at the 2025 World Beer Cup, then came back in 2026 to grab the bronze as well.