Say Goodbye To These Costco Kirkland Beers: They Won't Be Around Much Longer
Calling all Costco fans: If you've grown attached to the retailer's Kirkland Signature beers, you might want to stock up while you still can. After less than two years, Costco and Oregon's Deschutes Brewing are ending their co-branded beer partnership. According to a notice sent to distributors by Deschutes CEO Peter Skrbek on July 1, production of the beers will begin winding down this month with remaining inventory expected to sadly disappear from most Costco warehouses by September or October this year.
This decision affects two beers produced under the Kirkland Signature label: the acclaimed Helles-Style Lager and its barrel-aged Vintage Ale. Costco has yet to publicly explain why the partnership is ending, but Skrbek indicated in the memo that production is being scaled back immediately and the retail giant will continue buying the beers until supplies run out. He also hinted that the Helles Lager could potentially return some day but gave no other information besides that tantalizing tidbit.
The news comes as a surprise to many hopheads because the collab has been widely viewed as a success. Costco first introduced the new beer partnership in 2024, finally giving shoppers access to craft-quality beers at warehouse prices. The Munich-style lager was not only a fan favorite, but also snagged some industry recognition as well. The lager won a silver medal at the 2025 World Beer Cup, then came back in 2026 to grab the bronze as well.
Costco fans should expect the beers to disappear by early fall
Lest you think these awards are just for show, consider that the World Beer Cup is one of the world's most prestigious beer competitions; it's often referred to as the "Olympics of Beer." It brings together thousands of beers from breweries around the globe to compete in dozens of style-specific categories. Winning one of these awards proved to skeptics that a store-brand beer could compete with nationally recognized craft brands. Still the cans remained affordable: a 12-pack currently goes for about $14.
When looking at the numbers, the relationship seemed like a win-win for both companies. The Bend, Oregon-based brewery had an 11% decline in sales volume in 2023. Once the partnership with Costco was announced in 2024, sales jumped 9% — that's almost certainly not a coincidence. However, craft beer as a category isn't as popular as it used to be. Rising costs and changing consumer tastes have made the industry dramatically slow down from its fever pitch days of the 2010s.
The discontinuation is especially disappointing for beeroisseurs because these ales were the retailer's only private-label beer offering. While Costco Kirkland liquors get plenty of acclaim, the Deschutes collab was unique in its co-branding. Most industry experts expect supplies to only last through late summer to early fall, so if you want to snag the last few Kirkland Vintage Ales, you'd best get a move on. Availability will obviously vary by location, and popular warehouses will no doubt sell out their stock sooner than expected.