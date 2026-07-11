This Popular Publix Sub Isn't Worth Ordering, According To Our Ranking

Publix is a beloved grocery chain with a great lineup of prepared foods. And Publix's diverse selection of sub sandwiches uses fresh ingredients, house-made bread from the bakery, and a wide range of sauces, condiments, deli meats, and cheeses. We tasted and ranked 10 Publix subs based on value, taste, and texture. While the chicken tender sub is touted to be a popular choice at Publix, it isn't worth ordering, according to our ranking.

The chicken tender sandwich is one of the most expensive subs in Publix's repertoire, and it comes in countless variations, with different sauces, extra proteins, and cheeses. But we tried the classic chicken tender sub with hand-breaded chicken tenders, provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. You certainly get your money's worth with the breaded chicken, which is chopped up and stuffed into the sub until it practically bursts at the seams. There was barely any room for the toppings, which throws off the ratio of ingredients. And while a heartily stuffed sandwich sounded promising, the taste and texture of the chicken tenders were what landed this sub in last place. The tenders had way too much breading, and since it was chopped up into small pieces, we couldn't get any of the crunchy breaded texture to contrast the chew of the chicken. More offensive still was the absolutely flavorless, bland taste of the chicken and the chewy, soggy texture of the meat. Even after dousing it in sauce, it was hard to choke back more than one bite.