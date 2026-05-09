Why Some Publix Shoppers Are Let Down By Its Brisket Sub
Are we in for a season of brisket? When you start to see it underpinning the special offerings at Arby's and filling out the Publix menu, this is a question you have to ask. If it's all just a coincidence, so be it, because warm weather is going to make some of us crave a bite of barbecue regardless. Maybe you find yourself in the same frame of mind one day, and you happen to be in a Publix. If you think the chain's brisket sub is going to satisfy, think again. Publix shoppers would like you to know it's quite a letdown.
First, a little background. If you're in a part of the country where Publix doesn't operate, you need to know that the chain is Florida-famous for its customizable Pub subs. Not all of them are as disappointing as the brisket; a Chowhound reviewer was quite kind to Publix's turkey sub and meatball sandwich, while the chicken tender sub definitely has its fans. In fact, when Publix dropped its new brisket-filled menu, the press release specified that it was the appetite Publix was aiming to satisfy. Unfortunately, one sub shopper on Reddit described the sandwich as "fine" while someone else said it was "nothing to talk about." A third person on Reddit said it was "very mid," and another put it a little more frankly: "Just get a chicken tender sub."
Price is the problem
Publix released three brisket sub options in its latest menu drop. The first was a spicy brisket sub with half a pound of sliced meat, Colby Jack, jalapeño, fried onions, and a sweet-spicy BBQ. The second was a BBQ brisket, lettuce, and tomato sub. The final was Southern-styled – the fried onions and BBQ sauce brisket sub featuring dill pickles and cheddar cheese. The common denominator between each sandwich is that shoppers say they're too expensive. Selling for $16 dollars for a whole sandwich ($11 for a half), many shoppers agree that the cost doesn't match the quality, and that the sandwich is only worth coming out of pocket for if it's on sale.
Fortunately, Publix sandwiches do go on sale from time to time. When they go on sale, the sandwich of the week may be as much as 29% cheaper than its normal price (typically the Pub Sub of the week is $2 off), meaning you might find the brisket sandwiches listed from anywhere $9 to $14. Even so, it might not be worth your hard-earned bucks to try. People have described this third-party brisket as tasting like nothing or like an overpromise to their taste buds. Maybe there's something a little more flavorful out there for you.
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