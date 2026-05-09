Why Some Publix Shoppers Are Let Down By Its Brisket Sub

Are we in for a season of brisket? When you start to see it underpinning the special offerings at Arby's and filling out the Publix menu, this is a question you have to ask. If it's all just a coincidence, so be it, because warm weather is going to make some of us crave a bite of barbecue regardless. Maybe you find yourself in the same frame of mind one day, and you happen to be in a Publix. If you think the chain's brisket sub is going to satisfy, think again. Publix shoppers would like you to know it's quite a letdown.

First, a little background. If you're in a part of the country where Publix doesn't operate, you need to know that the chain is Florida-famous for its customizable Pub subs. Not all of them are as disappointing as the brisket; a Chowhound reviewer was quite kind to Publix's turkey sub and meatball sandwich, while the chicken tender sub definitely has its fans. In fact, when Publix dropped its new brisket-filled menu, the press release specified that it was the appetite Publix was aiming to satisfy. Unfortunately, one sub shopper on Reddit described the sandwich as "fine" while someone else said it was "nothing to talk about." A third person on Reddit said it was "very mid," and another put it a little more frankly: "Just get a chicken tender sub."