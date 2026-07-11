The State With The Most Dairy Queen Locations Isn't Illinois

Blizzards (not to be confused with McFlurries) are a classic, and one of the thickest candidates that motivate us to "all scream for ice cream." Despite the fact that Illinois is where DQ was founded, the best place to find a Dairy Queen Blizzard is in the Lone Star state. There are currently 4,176 Dairy Queen restaurants across the U.S., and Texas is home to 531 of them (about 13% of the chain's national presence). Ohio has 256 locations, and in third place, Illinois has 246. Ironically, the only U.S. state without a single Dairy Queen location — Vermont — is known for ice cream (go figure). Although, Ben & Jerry's fans are arguably well taken care of with the brand's rainbow of inventive flavors.

It's worth noting that Texas is a lot bigger than Illinois, which could account for why it has over twice as many Dairy Queen locations. At nearly 262,000 square miles of land area and a population of over 32 million (which shakes out to about one DQ location per 60,000 Texans), Texas physically dwarfs Illinois with a comparative 55,584 square miles and less than 13 million residents (not far off per-capita, at one DQ per 52,000 Illinoisans). Luckily for Dairy Queen fans outside of Texas, the chain's presence is growing. The number of U.S. DQ locations stood at 3,959 last November 2025, indicating a net expansion of more than 200 new restaurants in well under a year. By density, the West Coast and Central U.S. are home to far fewer Dairy Queens than the Midwest and East Coast. But perhaps the chain will fill in the gaps in the future, American Westward Expansion-style.