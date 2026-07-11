The State With The Most Dairy Queen Locations Isn't Illinois
Blizzards (not to be confused with McFlurries) are a classic, and one of the thickest candidates that motivate us to "all scream for ice cream." Despite the fact that Illinois is where DQ was founded, the best place to find a Dairy Queen Blizzard is in the Lone Star state. There are currently 4,176 Dairy Queen restaurants across the U.S., and Texas is home to 531 of them (about 13% of the chain's national presence). Ohio has 256 locations, and in third place, Illinois has 246. Ironically, the only U.S. state without a single Dairy Queen location — Vermont — is known for ice cream (go figure). Although, Ben & Jerry's fans are arguably well taken care of with the brand's rainbow of inventive flavors.
It's worth noting that Texas is a lot bigger than Illinois, which could account for why it has over twice as many Dairy Queen locations. At nearly 262,000 square miles of land area and a population of over 32 million (which shakes out to about one DQ location per 60,000 Texans), Texas physically dwarfs Illinois with a comparative 55,584 square miles and less than 13 million residents (not far off per-capita, at one DQ per 52,000 Illinoisans). Luckily for Dairy Queen fans outside of Texas, the chain's presence is growing. The number of U.S. DQ locations stood at 3,959 last November 2025, indicating a net expansion of more than 200 new restaurants in well under a year. By density, the West Coast and Central U.S. are home to far fewer Dairy Queens than the Midwest and East Coast. But perhaps the chain will fill in the gaps in the future, American Westward Expansion-style.
The Lone Star state is the unofficial DQ capital of America
Aggressive expansion has always been a part of DQ's story. The first-ever Dairy Queen opened in Joliet, Illinois in 1940, where fans could get a taste of retro, now-discontinued toppings like wet walnuts (we're good, thanks ...). Soon after, the chain was already working toward a formidable global presence. Dairy Queen branched out into Canada in 1953, the Middle East in 1979, Mexico in 1991, and China in 1992. Notably, its now-ubiquitious Blizzards didn't debut until 1985, taking an apparent backseat to its rapid growth plans — and, looking forward, that growth isn't slowing down.
In April 2026, Dairy Queen launched an AI chatbot feature at drive-thru locations across the U.S. and Canada in partnership with Presto Phoenix. Then, in May, DQ made headlines for offering six-figure cash incentives to new and existing franchise operators who agree to opening a full-menu DQ Grill & Chill concept within a certain timeline. On the non-business side, DQ has been keeping customers' palates engaged with the recent debut of three new seasonal Blizzard flavors for summer: Strawberry Mango Mochi, Biscoff Cookie, and Mexican-Style Hot Chocolate. Apparently, customers are digging it. Boasting per-unit sales of roughly $1.218 million for total U.S. sales of $5.013 billion this year, QSR reports that Dairy Queen also clocks in at an impressive 18th-place on its 2026 QSR 50 list. The chain has even announced that it's targeting a goal of $10 billion in global sales by 2030 — the equivalent of over 4,500 Blizzards sold every minute. Needless to say, that equates to a lot of Blizzard fans in Texas and beyond.