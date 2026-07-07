15 Indigenous Foods That Shaped The American West

If you've ever wondered what exactly constitutes the American West, it's essentially everything west of the Great Plains. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, that includes Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. Sometimes that definition expands to Texas, and any other state located west of the Mississippi River. In short, the West encompasses an enormous part of the country. But long before Europeans touched down on the East Coast and settlers journeyed westward, Indigenous peoples had been living off (and in harmony with) the land for thousands of years.

Foraging, fishing, and hunting were common in most communities, and we even have Indigenous peoples to thank for the origins or barbecue. Encompassing so much more than frybread — which only came about when the United States government distributed modern food commodities to forcibly displaced Navajo communities in the 1860s — there are many Native American foods you should try at least once. In fact, many of them still grow in abundance.

Out of all the most iconic ingredients native to North America, those native to the American West are incredibly unique, given the diverse range of environments in the region. Indigenous peoples planted three of the first foods on this list together, often called "the three sisters," beginning with the Iroquois centuries before the first settlers arrived. Tall corn stalks allow pole beans to grow vertically, while the beans lend beneficial nitrogen to the soil. The large leaves from squash plants protect the plants from too much sun and from overgrowth of weeds. Of course, there were plenty of other foods that helped shape the West as well, and here are 15 of the most important.