17 Of The Most Iconic Ingredients Native To North America

When we think of American cuisine, we usually picture juicy burgers, sauce-drenched barbeque, and hot dogs at baseball games. But long, long before the invention of barbeque sauce and sandwiches — and even agriculture, for that matter — meals were made from hunting and foraging the native flora and fauna that existed naturally all over the continent, from sea to shining sea.

Today, nearly 60% of all the world's food comes from species native to the American continents, many of which come from the diverse regions in the North. These regions, from tropical coasts to rugged tundras and vast deserts to verdant forests, produce thousands upon thousands of species of which modern American cuisine is built on. Although a lot has changed since the days of foraging for berries and spear-hunting bison, there's a good chance you enjoy some Native American ingredients every day, no matter where in the world you live.

In this list, we'll take a deep dive into some of the most iconic plant and animal species that define North America. The species in this list are far from the only foods native to the continent, but they're among those that are the most representative of the many ecosystems that make up North America. These plants and animals nourished the Indigenous populations, helping them thrive here long before settlers arrived. To this day, these plants and animals define the vast biomes, from the Northern Territories all the way down to Central America, that make North America a beautiful, wild wonderland that feeds the world.