Change Up Your Hot Dogs For The Better With These 15 Aldi Products
Hot dogs are a versatile food, and one that can be made just as easily at home as it can be bought from your favorite roadside burger-and-dog shack. The only thing better than smelling hot dogs as they cook is biting into your first one in awhile and feeling the satisfying squelch of your teeth piercing through the casing.
Of course, these experiences aren't possible if you don't stock up on hot dog essentials, and there is perhaps no place better to look for affordable and tasty hot dog must-haves than Aldi. The grocer carries everything from buns and hot dogs to condiments and accompaniments, and you never have to worry about breaking the bank when you shop there. Here are some Aldi products we recommend buying for a great hot dog cookout.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
1. Specially Selected Brioche Pretzel Rolls
Why settle for boring brioche rolls when you can have pretzel ones? These rolls come six to a pack and are bound to give your hot dog a gourmet touch. Just don't forget to slather on the mustard.
Purchase the Specially Selected Brioche Pretzel Rolls for $4.59.
2. Parkview Classic Hot Dogs
Where can you get a pack of eight dogs for under $2? At Aldi, of course! These simple hot dogs made with chicken, pork, and beef are a must.
Purchase the Parkview Classic Hot Dogs for $1.09.
3. Burman's Ketchup
Keep your opinions about ketchup on a hot dog to yourself — it's still a common topping. Don't let the low price of this bottle scare you; we found it was one of the best grocery store ketchups, and you can always save the leftovers for fries, chicken nuggets, and meatloaf.
Purchase Burman's Ketchup for $2.15.
4. Great Gherkins Squeeze Sweet Relish
You don't have to contend with a spoon and a jar of relish when you have this Great Gherkins squeeze jar. Easily dispense sweet relish onto your dog, then flip and lock the cap to prevent any unintended mess.
Purchase the Great Gherkins Squeeze Sweet Relish for $1.89.
5. Brookdale Chili No Beans
Chili dogs are made possible with Brookdale's Chili No Beans. This no-preservatives-added can of chili is perfect for heating up and adding to a hot dog with chopped onions and cheese. Use the rest for chili fries or baked potatoes.
Purchase the Brookdale Chili No Beans for $2.55.
6. Happy Farms Shredded Mild Cheddar Cheese
Happy Farms Shredded Mild Cheddar Cheese is a must-have in our fridge, and it serves its purpose for chili dogs. It melts well on top of your dog, and even if you go chili-less, you can still appreciate the richness this hot dog topping offers.
Purchase the Happy Farms Shredded Mild Cheddar Cheese for $3.65
7. Great Gherkins Sweet Heat Sliced Pickle Chips
Bread and butter pickles are one of the best types of pickles because you get a balanced amount of tanginess and sweetness. Here, you also get a little extra heat, making these perfect for topping any type of hot dog.
Purchase the Great Gherkins Sweet Heat Sliced Pickle Chips for $3.85.
8. Simply Nature Organic Uncured Beef Hot Dogs
These organic all-beef dogs aren't as cheap as the aforementioned mixed meat ones, but if you're after a beef dog specifically, these are the ones to buy. They're also made without added nitrates or nitrites.
Purchase the Simply Nature Organic Uncured Beef Hot Dogs for $4.75.
9. Specially Selected Brioche Hot Dog Buns
Aldi's standard hot dog buns are one of the worst bakery breads it sells, but these brioche buns are on the up and up. They're pliable, well-colored, and perfect for hot dogs and sandwiches.
Purchase the Specially Selected Brioche Hot Dog Buns for $3.65.
10. Burman's Spicy Brown Mustard
Spicy brown mustard is a must for any pantry — and for any hot dog. This Burman's product is affordably priced, simple, and a good item for when a spicy hot dog craving hits.
Purchase Burman's Spicy Brown Mustard for $1.65.
11. Yellow onions
Yellow onions do well chopped and eaten raw on a hot dog, or consider caramelizing them to bring out their natural sweetness. Pair them with a melty, neutral cheese on your hot dog.
Purchase a 3-pound bag of yellow onions for $2.65.
12. Deutsche Küche German Style Sauerkraut
Sauerkraut lovers don't need to feel left out; Aldi stocks German-style jars of it. This condiment offers your hot dog the tangy, zesty reprieve it's craving — all at a great price!
Purchase the Deutsche Küche German Style Sauerkraut for $1.89.
13. Tuscan Garden Sundried Tomatoes
You might think sundried tomatoes are an odd condiment for hot dogs, but wait until you try them with a bunch of other Mediterranean-inspired toppings, such as pickled red onions and crumbled feta. Just make sure to save the oil; it's tasty in a homemade aioli.
Purchase the Tuscan Garden Sundried Tomatoes for $4.39.
14. Clancy's Corn Chips
This might seem like yet another oddball pick, but it satisfies one of the major issues we have with hot dogs: their lack of texture. These chips are crunchy, salty, corny, and perfectly at home on a chili dog.
Purchase Clancy's Corn Chips for $2.09.
15. Emporium Selection Specialty Shredded Swiss and Gruyère Cheese
We're finishing out this list with two admittedly odd cheeses for a hot dog, but don't discount this Swiss and Gruyère blend — especially when paired with caramelized onions. It's like a spin on French onion soup.
Purchase the Emporium Selection Specialty Shredded Swiss and Gruyère Cheese for $2.99.