Many Loyal McDonald's Customers Are Done — 5 Fast Food Chains Where Some Are Eating Instead

In the YouGov poll, Burger King was the #2-rated burger place in America. The results were drawn from over 40,000 respondents. Near the beginning of 2026, we compared how far $15 would take you at McDonald's versus Burger King, but the gap keeps widening. It's not surprising, then, that as some former fans abandon the McDonald's ship, they're heading for shore in the Burger Kingdom.

In one Reddit thread about making the switch, the original poster said of the Whopper, "It's not as greasy as every burger at McDonald's." One commenter replied, "McDonald's is the least innovative, worst-tasting fast food chain in America, and their prices are out of control." Few threads made the motivation clearer than one right on the McDonald's subreddit entitled: "Price gouging pushed me to Burger King." In the post, the Redditor explained how Burger King swayed them. "The quality was noticeably better," the poster said. "You can tell Burger King's bacon is thicker and actually grilled. It was $2 cheaper than McDonald's and I gotta say it was much better."

While many McDonald's supporters mention you can still get deals on the app, a number of Burger King fans have pointed out that if you use Walmart+, you can get 25% off at the restaurant, making for even better deals.