Elevated Chili Dogs With Homemade Cornbread Buns Recipe

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Chili dogs may be notoriously messy and perhaps even a little unsightly, but one might argue that it's all part of the quintessential chili dog charm. The humble chili dog tends to get a bad reputation even though it is the perfect type of hot dog for meat lovers, one packed with savory flavor and various spices, with a chili topping that perfectly complements the snap of the beef hot dog layered underneath. It's (not so) secretly my favorite hot dog variation, even before my beloved hometown staple, the Chicago-style hot dog.

The idea of elevating a chili dog may seem counterintuitive, but in this recipe, we transform the low-brow delicacy into something a little more elegant (though it still has that distinct messiness and chili dog charm). The most obvious upgrade here is swapping regular hot dog buns with homemade cornbread ones, which adds a unique flair and an added touch of sweetness and corn flavor. The bison chili, laden with spices, should soak slightly into the buns, softening the exterior and meshing the flavors together with the sausage underneath. The final garnish comes in the form of crispy shallots, which provide just the right pungent punch to offset the richness of the chili. All together, the combination of ingredients becomes a perfect marriage of savory flavor — and is still just as messy as your favorite chili dog, as it always should be.