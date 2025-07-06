Here's What Happens If You Don't Activate Yeast Before Baking With It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're a bread-making beginner, you might not be aware of just how many types of yeast there are to choose from. To become a baking pro, however, yeast knowledge is important. Because if you're used to the instant yeast packets that are commonly found in grocery store baking aisles, you'll miss a key step with other varieties. Most yeasts need to be activated before you use them, or your baking will fall flat. Literally — nothing will rise, and your time and dough will be wasted.

Tasting Table spoke to Chef Billy Parisi, owner of Parisi's Italian Kitchen in Crown Point, Indiana, about what happens if you don't activate yeast, because we want your baking to be at its best. Firstly, Parisi notes that there's one yeast you never have to activate, saying, "Instant yeast [...] is bullet-proof and will rise on anything." Instant yeast is one of the two most common types of yeast for home baking. You'll find it in most grocery stores, along with active dry yeast.

These two yeasts look very similar — they're both dried and milled, but instant yeast granules are finer. That's why instant yeast (along with the similar bread machine yeast and rapid rise yeast) doesn't need to be activated. Despite its name, however, active dry yeast must be rehydrated and begin blooming before it can be used to bake. Parisi tells us, "The three yeasts that need activation are active, baker's, and starters." He adds that, "If they are not properly activated, then they won't rise properly."