This Classic 3-Ingredient Jell-O Salad Delivers Big Nostalgia With Minimal Effort

We're always on the hunt for simple desserts, and it doesn't get much easier than Jell-O. It's the quintessential two-ingredient dessert: Add hot water to a bowl with the packet, stir, and let it set in the fridge. However, that's not to say you have to just eat Jell-O this way. You can also try out vintage gelatin-based recipes from as far back as the 1950s. One retro treat that is worth trying, especially if you're looking for a more protein-dense dessert, is a Jell-O and cottage cheese fluff salad.

Cottage cheese is kind of having a moment right now, so it's no surprise to see that people are pairing it with fruity prepared Jell-O and Cool Whip to create a three-ingredient salad. Although you might be envisioning a salad with chunks of Jell-O floating around in it, this recipe is actually made by mixing the cottage cheese (low-fat or full-fat is fine) with the whipped topping in a food processor until it's creamy before folding in the Jell-O powder. The Jell-O mix offers flavor, while the other two ingredients give it a decadent, pudding-like consistency. It's a dessert that doesn't feel exceptionally heavy, making it perfect for a light summer treat or when you don't want to turn on the oven.