This Classic 3-Ingredient Jell-O Salad Delivers Big Nostalgia With Minimal Effort
We're always on the hunt for simple desserts, and it doesn't get much easier than Jell-O. It's the quintessential two-ingredient dessert: Add hot water to a bowl with the packet, stir, and let it set in the fridge. However, that's not to say you have to just eat Jell-O this way. You can also try out vintage gelatin-based recipes from as far back as the 1950s. One retro treat that is worth trying, especially if you're looking for a more protein-dense dessert, is a Jell-O and cottage cheese fluff salad.
Cottage cheese is kind of having a moment right now, so it's no surprise to see that people are pairing it with fruity prepared Jell-O and Cool Whip to create a three-ingredient salad. Although you might be envisioning a salad with chunks of Jell-O floating around in it, this recipe is actually made by mixing the cottage cheese (low-fat or full-fat is fine) with the whipped topping in a food processor until it's creamy before folding in the Jell-O powder. The Jell-O mix offers flavor, while the other two ingredients give it a decadent, pudding-like consistency. It's a dessert that doesn't feel exceptionally heavy, making it perfect for a light summer treat or when you don't want to turn on the oven.
How to elevate this simple dessert
There are plenty of Jell-O flavors that you can use in your recipe, and you can even opt for sugar-free varieties if you prefer. Citrus flavors, like lemon and lime, play off the tartness of the cottage cheese and add to the refreshing quality of this dessert. However, a basic strawberry or black cherry Jell-O could also be a good move, as you can add fresh fruit into your dessert for texture and extra fruity flavor. You can create a play on a trifle by layering the Jell-O fluff with granola and fruit, and it's arguably just as appropriate for breakfast as it is for a simple sweet treat.
Another way to give Jell-O fluff an elevated spin is to use homemade whipped cream rather than Cool Whip. This will give you a more luxurious mouthfeel and punch up this dessert even more. There are plenty of methods for making homemade whipped cream, and once it reaches your desired consistency and flavor, you can simply fold it in with the cottage cheese.