17 Absolute Best 2-Ingredient Desserts You Need To Try

Save room for dessert? You don't have to ask us twice. In fact, a sweet treat is the most important meal of the day, and it's one that we never skip.

The internet is loaded with dessert recipes — a good majority of which are quite complicated. After all, if you didn't go to culinary school, how should you know how to make a towering baked Alaska or operate a brûlée torch? Instead, we're all for simple desserts that require very little preparation, culinary skill, and foresight. Not only are these recipes accessible to a wider audience, but they taste just as good as a 20-step pièce de résistance.

There's nothing simpler than a recipe that requires only two ingredients. We've compiled a list of some of our favorites to help bring attention to the desserts that you can make with pantry and refrigerator staples. Although the base of these treats can be made with two ingredients, you can always take it a step further and dress it up with your favorite sauces, schmears, and sprinkles.