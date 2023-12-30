16 Creative Ways To Use Melted Ice Cream

Settling down after a hard day at the office, running around with the kids, or going through errands really necessitates a mental reprieve that can be fulfilled by only one thing: ice cream. But, when you inevitably get called to do something else and have to put your favorite pint of ice cream down, you'll have to face the unfortunate fate of a melted serving. The same can be said when you forget to unload one container after your grocery run and are left with a sloshing, less than appetizing bowl of custard.

Your first inclination might be to pop your ice cream back in the freezer. You should think twice about refreezing melted ice cream because it will produce a dense cream with an icy consistency. Instead, you should repurpose it for some other culinary endeavor. As ice cream aficionados, we've played with the flavors and textures of melted ice cream to find applications that can elevate both the taste and texture of other dishes. Here are some of our favorites.