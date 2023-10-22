Add Melted Ice Cream To Your Boxed Cake Mix For Sweet Baking Bliss

Cake mixes are the sweetest shortcuts you can find in the grocery store. It opens so many doors for the burgeoning baker, taking out guesswork while offering endless creative leeway. Think of it as an opportunity to design a house without having to worry about the building blocks. One fun way to play with this box mix format? Adding melted ice cream to the mix.

This brilliant idea comes from "The Cake Mix Doctor" Anne Byrn. In her cookbook, Byrn noted that the idea originally came from the Pillsbury test kitchen. They had received letters from enterprising home bakers claiming they had made delicious use of melted ice cream in combination with the Pillsbury boxed cake mix. Blended with eggs, this tantalizing pairing creates a cake that calls to mind both the comforts of the bakery and the creamery. Providing a triple threat of liquid, flavor, and fat to the cake mix, melted ice cream is like a super ingredient for your box mix. In particular, melted ice cream, which shares qualities with heaving whipping cream, gives cakes a soft, delicate crumb. Not only is this hack tasty and easy, but it's endlessly customizable, allowing you to use whatever flavor you love best. Let's dive into how you can bring this yummy trick to your home kitchen.