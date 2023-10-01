Add Ice Cream To Hot Chocolate Affogato-Style For A Creamy Decaf Dessert

Sure, you can call it winter, but isn't hot chocolate season more evocative? Doesn't it show where our priorities truly lie? Few things take the chill out of a day of sledding like a steaming mug of that creamy, chocolatey sweetness — whether produced from a powder or made from scratch in a double boiler. We'd like to suggest actually adding a little more chill to your hot chocolate (and creamy sweetness too) by adding a scoop of ice cream to the cup just as you would when making an affogato. You'll get the same dark deliciousness without taking as much of a caffeine hit.

For those of you not yet acquainted with the utter magic that is an affogato, it's nothing more than a scoop of ice cream topped with a shot of espresso. The ice cream begins to melt and blend with the deep, toasty flavors of espresso and ... you get the idea. Heaven. The word "affogato" is not, in fact, Italian for "I forgot." Rather, the full name of the drink — affogato al caffè — means "drowned in coffee." Perhaps it's time to drown your ice cream in hot chocolate. The potential flavor combinations alone should inspire multiple iterations.