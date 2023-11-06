Ice Cream And Fruit Curd Are All You Need For A Luxurious Cake Filling

Ice cream and cake go together like, well, you can fill in the blank. They are the ultimate pairing, and nothing is better than when the ice cream starts to melt into the cake, imparting a sweet, milky flavor to the crumb. This is why you will love making your next cake — be it a chocolate layer cake or a classic vanilla cake – sans frosting, and instead, use a little curd of your choice mixed together with a complementary flavor of ice cream to create a creamy and delicious filling.

Fruit curds can be made with just about any fruit you love. They are typically made from fruit juice, zest, eggs, butter, and sugar that are whisked into a smooth jammy and custard-esque spread. Curds can be used by the spoonful or the cupful to add both texture and flavor to everything from cookies to cakes and ice cream. And, when you mix it with ice cream, it takes on a sorbet-like quality that complements your favorite cake in a tasty manner. But, if you are going to make this amazing cake filled with ice cream, there are a few things you need to know.