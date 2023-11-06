Ice Cream And Fruit Curd Are All You Need For A Luxurious Cake Filling
Ice cream and cake go together like, well, you can fill in the blank. They are the ultimate pairing, and nothing is better than when the ice cream starts to melt into the cake, imparting a sweet, milky flavor to the crumb. This is why you will love making your next cake — be it a chocolate layer cake or a classic vanilla cake – sans frosting, and instead, use a little curd of your choice mixed together with a complementary flavor of ice cream to create a creamy and delicious filling.
Fruit curds can be made with just about any fruit you love. They are typically made from fruit juice, zest, eggs, butter, and sugar that are whisked into a smooth jammy and custard-esque spread. Curds can be used by the spoonful or the cupful to add both texture and flavor to everything from cookies to cakes and ice cream. And, when you mix it with ice cream, it takes on a sorbet-like quality that complements your favorite cake in a tasty manner. But, if you are going to make this amazing cake filled with ice cream, there are a few things you need to know.
Get creative
If you have a single-layer cake, you will want to slice it through the middle, lengthwise like you would a bagel. Mix your ice cream and curd together and generously spread it on the bottom half of your cake before returning the top half. It should look like an ice cream sandwich, only made with cake. After you've assembled your cake, swaddle it up in a plastic wrap and put it in the freezer for a couple of hours so it holds its shape.
This fruity, ice cream filling allows for a lot of creativity so don't be afraid to experiment. If you are making a chocolate cake, you can craft a filling made with chocolate ice cream and either cherry or raspberry curd to replicate the taste of a black forest cake. If you love all things citrus, try a little lemon curd with vanilla ice cream to serve as the center for your next classic pound cake. However, if you are more of a red velvet kind of cake lover, try a little strawberry curd blended with strawberry or chocolate ice cream to really make it unique.