The Forgotten Pizza Hut Menu Item Meant To Compete With Subway

"Move over subs," Pizza Hut declared in a 2012 press release introducing its P'Zolo. According to the popular fast food pizza chain, it set out to rescue sandwich-lovers from the "doldrums of cold cuts" with its unique creation, which featured combinations of meats and cheeses wrapped in a golden crust and topped with Asiago cheese. Unfortunately, its P'Zolos, which were similar to Costco's food court chicken bake, didn't last.

When they first hit the scene for just $3 a piece (or $5 for a pair), Pizza Hut's P'Zolos were available in three flavor options. The Meat Trio was filled with Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, and cheese; the Italian Steak was stuffed with steak, roasted vegetables, and cheese; and the Buffalo Chicken featured chicken, buffalo seasoning, and cheese.

To celebrate the launch, Pizza Hut took over two Chicago subway cars in what the company called a "Subway Takeover." At the time of the launch, Subway offered its famous $5 subs. "We think people are quickly going to see they can get a lot more for their $5 with the new P'Zolo," said Kurt Kane, the former chief marketing officer at Pizza Hut. Although the P'Zolos certainly had their fans, with many Pizza Hut customers attempting to recreate the sandwich-style dish, they didn't go over well with most, and by 2013, they'd been phased off the menu.