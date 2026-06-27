These Are The Ingredients In Costco's Food Court Chicken Bake

We're gonna let you in on a little secret: You don't always need a reason to go to Costco. Sometimes, it's fun to just aimlessly wander the aisles, nab some food samples, and look at all the new products on the shelves. Heck, you could even swing by the food court for a quick lunch. We're no strangers to stopping in just for a pizza slice the size of our heads or an all-beef hot dog for $1.50. Despite being creatures of habit, we have to say, Costco's chicken bake has quickly become a new favorite. But what's inside the long rolls that makes them so amazing?

Costco's food court chicken bake is made of tender chicken pieces, parmesan, mozzarella, and provolone cheeses, bacon bits, and creamy Caesar dressing wrapped in a fresh, foot-long wheat roll. It's a tangy, savory, and extra cheesy hybrid between a calzone and a hot sub, and for $3.99, it's super budget-friendly. Food court staff even spread extra parmesan and dressing on top before baking to add more flavor and crunch.

Now you might be wondering, "How is this any different from the chicken bakes in Costco's frozen aisle?" Well, they're mostly the same, save for one special ingredient: green onions. Unlike the fresh version, the frozen bakes, which come in a six-count for around $14.99, have included green onions for years for a slightly sweet, peppery finish in each bite.