Bundt Vs Tube Cake Pans: What's The Actual Difference

You don't need a lot of equipment to bake. Aside from a mixer, there's a lot you can do with a bowl, a spoon, and a few simple cake pans and sheet trays. As time goes on, though, we often find ourselves yearning to expand our collection with things like molds, cookie scoops, or perhaps a Bundt pan. Bundt cakes have taken off in recent years, but there is another piece of equipment that their pans often get confused with: tube pans. While the two are very closely related, there are some differences to be aware of.

A tube pan is a specially designed, ring-shaped pan with a hollow, tube-shaped center. It's used for baking tall, airy cakes with straight sides and flat tops, such as a fluffy angel food cake or springy sponge cake. The walls of the tube prevent these types of cakes from sinking in the middle, while the hollow center promotes airflow, helping them bake evenly.

A Bundt pan is a type of tube pan. The shape is similar, but it has fluted sides and a round bottom. The grooves provide even more contact between the pan and the batter, leading to a more structured shape. Apart from that, they're mainly used for decorative reasons. Because of this, Bundt pans tend to suit heavier desserts like classic pound cakes, which show off the details of the designs better. Denser batters also tend to benefit more from the increased surface area, as they take longer to bake uniformly.