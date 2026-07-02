What The Safest Internal Temperature For Burgers Actually Is

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While many restaurants and steakhouses might ask you how well done or rare you want your burger cooked, home cooks might want to be more cautious with their beef patties. While a nice cut of steak might be safe to eat with a pink or red center, store-bought ground beef is at a much higher risk for bacterial contamination due to the grinding process. Bacteria doesn't try to migrate throughout the meat, so for a steak, it'll tend to stay on the surface and can thus be killed easily by searing the outside. However, grinding meat breaks it down and effectively moves bacteria more evenly throughout the mass of ground beef you'll be forming into patties.

According to the USDA, hamburgers should be cooked to a minimum internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit, which is equivalent to well done. There should be no pink or red coloration in the center of the patty, and it should be uniformly brown. Cooking burgers well-done ensures that all bacteria are killed, preventing any foodborne illnesses. Ground beef is a potential breeding ground for harmful bacteria like E. Coli, Salmonella, and Staphylococcus that can result in symptoms from horrific indigestion to death. Since various strains of bacteria easily survive despite being stored in refrigeration, cooking the patties to 160 degrees Fahrenheit is especially important. The most accurate way to test for an internal temperature is with the help of a meat thermometer, inserted to the very center of the burger patty diagonally.