13 Grocery Store Bakery Cake Pops, Ranked

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Cake pops make life a little bit sweeter. Who knew so much joy and fanfare could come from something that's so simple and essentially just a clever way to reinvent and repackage classic cake?

The person widely credited with turning cake pops into a sensation is food blogger Angie Dudley, better known by her online nickname, Bakerella. She took the idea of combining crumbled cake with frosting, rolled it into bite-sized balls, dunked them in a candy coating, and served them on lollipop sticks. Since sugar on top of more sugar isn't exactly a hard sell — especially when it comes in a portable format — Dudley's original creations quickly went viral. They gained even more attention after she appeared on "The Martha Stewart Show" in 2008, and by 2011, cake pops had officially reached mainstream status when Starbucks added them to its bakery case.

Now, cake pops are everywhere. They've become a staple treat and the best news is that you no longer have to commit to the somewhat tedious process of making them or swing by a Starbucks drive-thru to grab one. Grocery store bakeries now offer their own versions that you can pick up for a party, special occasion, or even just a Tuesday night sweet treat. I found which store offered the best one after trying a whole bunch and ranking them based on ingredient quality, texture, and flavor.