If you were a snack cake fan in the 1970s, you might remember Hostess Big Wheels. Sold in a box that featured baseball card cutouts, Big Wheels were foil-wrapped chocolate-covered cakes filled with a white cream. If that sounds like a Ding Dong, it's because many sources insist they are the same cake. Big Wheels was a regional name used in the Northeast because Drake's Cakes was already selling Ring Dings in that area. The two companies eventually merged, and the Big Wheels name was retired. But some fans don't agree that the cakes were identical. "They just aren't the same these days," said one Redditor, adding they "don't taste like heaven, hidden in foil."

Modern Ding Dongs, which we ranked in the middle of the Hostess snack pack, are individually wrapped in plastic inside the box. Big Wheels were foil-wrapped. It may not seem like a big deal, but foil has proven to be a superior packaging material to plastic when protecting food against moisture loss, exposure to air and gases, and light. So even if Ding Dongs were the exact same cake as Big Wheels and only the packaging had changed, they still could taste different. In fact, many snack cake fans have noticed that pre-90s Ding Dongs tasted different than modern ones.

While plenty of sources confirm that Big Wheels were simply Ding Dongs under a different name, there are some differences besides that foil wrapper. Both snack cakes feature sugar as the first ingredient, but the second ingredient in a modern Ding Dong is enriched flour, then water. The second ingredient in Big Wheels was shortening, and flour was the fourth ingredient after water.