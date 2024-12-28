When To Substitute Shortening For Oil, And How To Pull It Off Perfectly

Shortening is most often considered as a replacement for butter, both for its properties when baking and to help make recipes vegan, but considering what shortening actually is it can also make an effective substitute for oil sometimes. Lots of people might not really know what shortening is given the vague name, but it's actually just processed vegetable oil. It's made by adding hydrogen (hence the term "hydrogenating") to liquid oil to make it solid at room temperature. This textural difference is key to the appeal, as shortening mimics the feel of butter or lard in many baked goods but with a much more neutral flavor. Since it's made from vegetable oil, it can also easily be substituted for oil in many capacities.

Advertisement

The first way you can use shortening is probably the most common use for your cooking oils, and that's pan frying and sauteing. Just melt it in the pan until it turns liquid, and then cook the exact same way you would use vegetable oil. Because it's now liquid, you should also use the same amounts as you would when employing vegetable oil or other neutral cooking oils. However, there is one area where it is a little different, and that's the smoke point. Vegetable shortening will smoke at 360 degrees Fahrenheit, or about 50 to 75 degrees lower than vegetable oil. So it won't be good for high-heat applications like stir-frying.