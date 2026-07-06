This Classic Storage Solution Is A Better Way To Clean Up Countertop Clutter In A Small Kitchen

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We get it — modern home cooks are busy. But if a few rounds of "I'll put it away later" are catching up, and your kitchen countertops need some decluttering, look no further than a tiered basket. Excess clutter makes it tough to use your kitchen to its fullest potential — especially in smaller kitchens that need help with creating functional spaces. On a psychological level, clutter in a home has been scientifically linked to increased stress and decreased ability to focus. Tiered baskets are a great option for cleaning up your overburdened countertops (and mental workload) – instantly creating double the storage space and maximizing vertical potential.

Tiered baskets can hold bulbous fruits like apples, oranges, lemons, and pears. Tiered baskets also work wonders for produce that benefits from room-temperature storage, such as potatoes and onions. Tucking loose veggies into a tidy tiered basket reduces visual clutter on the countertop, while keeping produce tasting its best. Home cooks can also use this storage solution to hold various dry goods, like boxes of pasta or bags of rice. Alternatively, try storing plates on the bottom tier and lighter-weight cutlery on the upper tier. They'll be easy for everyone in the household to reach when mealtime arrives and it's time to dish up.