This Classic Storage Solution Is A Better Way To Clean Up Countertop Clutter In A Small Kitchen
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We get it — modern home cooks are busy. But if a few rounds of "I'll put it away later" are catching up, and your kitchen countertops need some decluttering, look no further than a tiered basket. Excess clutter makes it tough to use your kitchen to its fullest potential — especially in smaller kitchens that need help with creating functional spaces. On a psychological level, clutter in a home has been scientifically linked to increased stress and decreased ability to focus. Tiered baskets are a great option for cleaning up your overburdened countertops (and mental workload) – instantly creating double the storage space and maximizing vertical potential.
Tiered baskets can hold bulbous fruits like apples, oranges, lemons, and pears. Tiered baskets also work wonders for produce that benefits from room-temperature storage, such as potatoes and onions. Tucking loose veggies into a tidy tiered basket reduces visual clutter on the countertop, while keeping produce tasting its best. Home cooks can also use this storage solution to hold various dry goods, like boxes of pasta or bags of rice. Alternatively, try storing plates on the bottom tier and lighter-weight cutlery on the upper tier. They'll be easy for everyone in the household to reach when mealtime arrives and it's time to dish up.
Tiered baskets are versatile catch-alls for organizing kitchen odds and ends
Now for the fun part: picking the right tiered basket to suit your space. Metal baskets create a streamlined look with a heavier weight capacity, while wicker baskets create a warm ambience. Feeling crafty? We have a few tips for building designer-worthy DIY tiered storage using thrifted wicker baskets. On the other hand, this metal tiered basket available on Amazon offers a rectangular shape that sits flush against the back of your countertop. It also comes with detachable hooks for hanging everything from a bundle of bananas to car keys or potholders. The same brand also makes a round, circular version of its metal tiered baskets, which could be tucked into the corner for an aesthetically pleasing countertop catch-all.
To free up even more countertop space, hang your tiered basket from the underside of your upper cabinets, from the ceiling, or even on the wall. This Hulisen model available on Amazon includes a filigreed banana hook bracket for wall hanging. If space permits, tiered baskets can also double as a pantry storage idea for minimizing clutter. No pantry? No problem! Tiered baskets can be tucked into cupboards or cabinets, providing neat organization for spice jars and baking supplies. Similar items can be grouped together, making it easier to find when you need them or are making a grocery shopping list.