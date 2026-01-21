Make Thrifted Wicker Baskets Look Like Designer Countertop Storage With A Simple DIY

Countertops are tricky to decorate because anything we place on them for storage is constantly on display, so it has to be functional without looking outdated and cluttered. Wicker items are a great solution — they have that natural, slightly old-fashioned charm that makes the kitchen feel like a warm, welcoming space. But if you're looking for tiered wicker storage online, you better be ready to shell out around $100 for a new handmade one or over $700 for a vintage one. If that's not in your budget, it's time to hit the thrift store to get yourself two wicker baskets (one big and one small), one thicker candlestick holder, and grab your hot glue gun. It's DIY time.

First, you'll want to remove the handles with sharp scissors for thinner baskets or a box cutter for thicker ones. Usually, the handles are woven right into the body, so find those connecting strands, cut them, and pull out the handle. Next, you'll glue the candle holder onto the baskets. Cover the bottom of the holder with hot glue and place it in the middle of the bigger basket. Once that's firmly secured, cover the top of the stick with glue as well, and place the smaller basket right on top of it. And just like that, you've created a beautiful kitchen counter decoration that is actually useful.