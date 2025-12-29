The Kitchen Trend From Decades Past That Makes Counters Feel Both Outdated And Cluttered

If your kitchen counter is stacked with flower vases, fruit bowls, inspirational signs, and accent trays, it might be time for a refresh. You might remember the trendy farmhouse kitchen designs of the 2010s, with the mason jars, decorative jugs, and even the twinkle lights that lingered on countertops. Similarly, adding ceramic chickens or faux grape bowl counter centerpieces were a popular kitchen trend in the 2000s. At the time, they were there to impart playful style and flare. Now, decades later, they only take up space. The kitchen trend of covering countertops with decorative items deserves to stay in the decades past, since it really just makes counters feel outdated and cluttered.

Today, modern kitchens are more about minimalism than filling the space with nicknacks. All in all, when taking stock of what's on your kitchen counter, if an item doesn't serve an important culinary function (ie. an everyday appliance, paper towel roll, or utensil holder), it could be time to retire it or move it elsewhere. This means that, if you have a chalk-board wall or message board circa 2015 sitting on your kitchen countertop, you might be tempted to keep it to write and display the week's grocery list. But in staying with the times, there are other, more space-optimizing alternatives, such as magnetic message boards that can be stuck on the wall or fridge. Or you can lean on streamlined digital organizational apps or paper lists.

You can apply this same rule to the rest of the items on your counters, too. Once you've cleared them of the decorative jars, bowls, and ceramic decor pieces, you'll have much more space to work with. But, rather than leaving your kitchen completely de-void of personality, you can re-decorate with pieces that simultaneously serve a functional purpose.