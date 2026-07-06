Buffalo Trace George T. Stagg: The Ultimate Bottle Guide

Since becoming a whiskey enthusiast, I've come to view the spirit as largely accessible, with many entry points for the budding whiskey fan. Jack Daniel's Tennessee Blackberry blends a classic spirit with smooth, fruity notes and is easily palatable for novices and aficionados alike. Similarly, Buchanan's Green Seal tastes more sophisticated without being at all alienating. As you get more into whiskey, you'll start to hear whispers of coveted bottles that seem reserved for connoisseurs — and, if you're anything like me, you'll add them to your "Buy this when I have disposable income" list. Buffalo Trace's George T. Stagg is one such bottle.

George T. Stagg is an annual release from Buffalo Trace that's bottled uncut and unfiltered, meaning it goes from barrel to bottle at full strength. Obviously, the ABV is high — 2025's release boasted a 71.4% ABV, or 142.8 proof. The bourbon has won a plethora of well-deserved awards since its early-2000s release. If you see a bottle of George T. Stagg in a prominent spot at your whiskey-loving friend's house, know that it cost them a pretty penny, and they're probably saving it for a special occasion. Should they offer you some, feel honored!