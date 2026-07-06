Buffalo Trace George T. Stagg: The Ultimate Bottle Guide
Since becoming a whiskey enthusiast, I've come to view the spirit as largely accessible, with many entry points for the budding whiskey fan. Jack Daniel's Tennessee Blackberry blends a classic spirit with smooth, fruity notes and is easily palatable for novices and aficionados alike. Similarly, Buchanan's Green Seal tastes more sophisticated without being at all alienating. As you get more into whiskey, you'll start to hear whispers of coveted bottles that seem reserved for connoisseurs — and, if you're anything like me, you'll add them to your "Buy this when I have disposable income" list. Buffalo Trace's George T. Stagg is one such bottle.
George T. Stagg is an annual release from Buffalo Trace that's bottled uncut and unfiltered, meaning it goes from barrel to bottle at full strength. Obviously, the ABV is high — 2025's release boasted a 71.4% ABV, or 142.8 proof. The bourbon has won a plethora of well-deserved awards since its early-2000s release. If you see a bottle of George T. Stagg in a prominent spot at your whiskey-loving friend's house, know that it cost them a pretty penny, and they're probably saving it for a special occasion. Should they offer you some, feel honored!
History of Buffalo Trace George T. Stagg
An annual release, George T. Stagg bourbon is part of Buffalo Trace's "BTAC," or Buffalo Trace Antique Collection. As of 2025, there are six bottles in the collection: George T. Stagg Kentucky Straight Bourbon, E.H. Taylor Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon, Eagle Rare 17-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey, William Larue Weller Kentucky Straight Bourbon, and Sazerac 18-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey. The collection debuted in 2000, but George T. Stagg didn't join the lineup until 2002.
George T. Stagg is often the favorite bottle of the lineup, and it's named after George T. Stagg, one of the original founders of Buffalo Trace Distillery. Surprisingly, the original bottle was released largely as a response to consumer demand. The distillery said it was continually receiving requests for a barrel-strength whiskey that had been significantly aged; George T. Stagg was the company's response to the request, and indeed, the bottle maintains legendary status over 20 years after its debut.
What does Buffalo Trace George T. Stagg taste like?
Buffalo Trace's George T. Stagg receives high praise for its bold flavor profile. After all, as it's uncut and unfiltered, you get all the unadulterated flavor of the bourbon, which is part of what makes it such a sought-after bottle. Because it's a yearly release, collectors will notice that the tasting notes of the bottle change slightly from year to year.
For example, the tasting notes of George T. Stagg's 2006 release were described as follows (via Buffalo Trace's release letter): "Like a big chunk of dark chocolate." The 2010 offering had notes of dark chocolate, vanilla, and coffee, while 2019's was very complex, with notes of vanilla, toasted oak, florals, cherries, coffee, and black pepper. The most recent release from 2025 sees notes of vanilla, tobacco, and cherry taking the forefront, while the sip ends with earthy notes of tobacco, vanilla, and oak.
How is Buffalo Trace George T. Stagg made?
Each rendition of George T. Stagg is aged for a minimum of 15 years, though some releases are aged longer — for example, 2010's release was aged for just over 17.5 years when it was bottled. 2025's, on the other hand, was aged for just over 15 years before being bottled. The bourbon is always aged in new charred oak barrels, and it's always uncut and unfiltered, going straight from barrel to bottle at its full strength.
Each bottle of George T. Stagg is made with Buffalo Trace's Mash Bill #1, which is made up of 89.5% corn, 7% rye, and 3.5% malted barley. This is the mash bill used most often by the distillery, and it's what you'll find in bottles under its own Buffalo Trace label as well as in bottles like E.H. Taylor, Eagle Rare, and Benchmark.
How to drink Buffalo Trace George T. Stagg
Typically, when I'm writing up a bottle guide, I recommend trying a spirit neat before using it as the base of a cocktail. With George T. Stagg, though, I'm compelled to be stricter in my recommendation. I'd implore you to only drink this neat. Though it's not the distillery's rarest bottle, it's renowned enough that you won't want to adulterate it with any type of dilution.
I would make the same recommendation for every bottle in the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection, and for celebrated spirits releases as a whole. They deserve to be savored straight from the bottle, which is essentially (in the case of George T. Stagg) the same as trying it straight from the barrel. If you want to get intimate with a whiskey, for lack of a better phrase, honor it by drinking it as it's meant to be intended — which, in many cases, is neat.
Why is it so expensive?
If you employ a couple of well-founded tips and tricks, you may be able to score this rare bourbon on the cheaper side — however, in most cases, you'll probably find yourself spending the big bucks on a bottle of George T. Stagg. The cheapest I'm seeing a bottle listed for is $375, at the time of writing; elsewhere, they're going for as high as $1,499.99. And that's on sale!
The suggested retail price of George T. Stagg is often much lower; in fact, 2025's SRP was $150. But, because the bottle is fairly rare and a collector's item, retailers drive the price up, knowing that enthusiasts will pay it. It's an unfortunate reality, but one that comes with the territory in the whiskey world — if you really want to get your hands on the enviable bottles, be prepared to dip into your savings.
George T. Stagg didn't release in 2021
Since its 2002 debut, George T. Stagg has released every single year without fail — except for 2021. Collectors saw a blank space when the distillery's 2021 Antique Collection released without George T. Stagg in the lineup. Understandably, folks were pretty dismayed.
Buffalo Trace said that the reason for leaving the bottle out of the lineup was simply because the barrels weren't up to standard when being tested for the 2021 release. The bourbon wasn't tossed; rather, the distillery kept it in the barrels with the hopes of using it elsewhere later. I couldn't find any information on whether the spirit has been put out into the stratosphere yet, or whether it still remains in bottles — only time (or a healthy dose of investigative journalism, which is not the goal of today's piece) will tell for sure.
The back label of newer bottles shows a picture of George T. Stagg inside the bottle
While I'm sure you want to savor your bottle of George T. Stagg for as long as you possibly can — and rightfully so! — there is a bit of incentive to keep you from holding onto it for too long. The bottle is gorgeous in its own right, but strange as it may sound, it may be even more pleasing to the eye when it's empty, particularly if you're a fan of the late, great George T. Stagg himself.
Now, this doesn't apply to all bottles of George T. Stagg, but more recent releases have all been plastered with a back label that boasts a picture of the man himself on the reverse — meaning, you'll only be able to see it once you've finished the bottle. Perhaps you can consider it a consolation prize. At least, when you're through with your most prized bottle, it can still make a focal talking point on the shelf!
Buffalo Trace is the oldest continually operating bourbon distillery in the country
Buffalo Trace has more than earned its reputation as a top-tier distillery. It has many pride points to boast about — in addition to being the most awarded distillery in the world, a national historic landmark, and having over 20 brands in its oeuvre, Buffalo Trace is the oldest continually operating bourbon distillery in the country.
The distillery traces its roots back to 1775 and faced no shortage of obstacles on its quest to greatness. It even managed to survive the stringent laws of the Prohibition era. When you think about it, it's only fitting that Buffalo Trace uses its most renowned releases to pay homage to its central historical figures. With bottles like George T. Stagg and E.H. Taylor holding a lot of weight with the brand, one thing is certain — its legacy will never be lost.