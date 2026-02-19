Buchanan's Green Seal Blended Scotch: The Ultimate Bottle Guide

Since 1884, Buchanan's has been busy making a name for itself in the whisky world — and indeed, it has quite the name now. Buchanan's is neither haughty nor exclusive, qualities I really appreciated when I started tasting whisky. Humility is in the brand's DNA. Founder James Buchanan strove to make accessible whisky with wide appeal, creating bottles well-suited for sharing and being enjoyed in community. I'd say the company has held remarkably true to this philosophy.

The fall of 2025 saw an exciting new release for whisky fans, especially those loyal to the Buchanan's brand: Buchanan's Green Seal Blended Scotch. Having reviewed the release of Buchanan's Pineapple back in 2024, a bottle I particularly loved, I jumped at the chance to try the latest addition to its portfolio. On the surface, it reads like a slightly more sophisticated, less playful offering in the company's lineup, and its taste definitely fulfilled those expectations. However, I was pleasantly surprised by how approachable the bottle still managed to be — well in line with the company's philosophy of making whisky to be enjoyed by everyone. I caught up with Craig Wallace, master blender for Buchanan's Whisky, to get the full scoop on everything that went into creating the bottle, and how it's intended to be enjoyed.

