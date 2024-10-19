Buchanan's Pineapple: The Ultimate Bottle Guide
Buchanan's is no new player to the whisky game. The company has spent well over a century perfecting its Scotch whisky blends. One result of the brand's commitment to its craft is its Buchanan's Pineapple whisky. Distinct from single malt whisky, which is made purely out of barley grains, whisky blends use a variety of grains in their production, such as barley, corn, rye, and sometimes wheat. Rather than distill the grains together, blended whiskies are made from combining single malt whiskies and single grain whiskies. Meticulously experimenting with combinations of each, then, is what allows Buchanan's to create successful, palatable blends like Buchanan's Pineapple.
Containing 35% alcohol by volume (ABV), Buchanan's Pineapple boasts a fruity flavor with a smooth finish. However, the pineapple notes seem to be rather polarizing for whisky enthusiasts. While one fan on Reddit says the spirit "really has no business being as good as it is," noting that it's "playful and delicious," other online reviewers feel the whisky is too sweet, with the pineapple coming through too strong. Here's everything you need to know about this bottle of blended Scotch whisky.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
History of Buchanan's Pineapple
The introduction of Buchanan's Pineapple to the company's permanent portfolio in 2023 is no small marker of significance — especially given the fact that only four of its other whiskies have received the same promised longevity. Similarly to these other bottles, Buchanan's Pineapple is a Scotch whisky blend manufactured in Scotland. Unlike the brand's other spirits, however, this one is the company's first flavored whisky.
Since its founding, Buchanan's has focused on creating blends that appeal to all consumers. And over the years, the company would find that its whisky was particularly popular among its Latin American audience. In fact, the idea for Buchanan's Pineapple came largely from the brand's Buchanita — a cocktail made from its DeLuxe whisky and pineapple juice — which is said to be commonly enjoyed among the Hispanic American community. In addition to paying homage to the beverage's Latin American influence, the inspirational roots of this spirit go back even further.
Whisky and pineapple were a coveted Scottish pairing back in the 18th and 19th centuries, when quality pineapples were considered a delicacy in Scotland and often served alongside whisky. Given this rich history the duo has, we're a bit surprised Buchanan's didn't invent its pineapple Scotch sooner; though, as the saying goes, better late than never.
What does Buchanan's Pineapple taste like?
I'm generally a fan of whisky, though I tend to eschew the peculiarities of top-shelf choices in favor of more well-rounded blends. I also absolutely adore pineapple, so it's no surprise that Buchanan's Pineapple instantly appealed to me.
A pineapple aroma hits you from the moment you pour a glass, and if you enjoy this tropical fruit, it's not at all unpleasant. I chose to try this blended Scotch whisky neat to get the full experience of its flavor. Though I enjoyed my first sip immensely upon tasting it, I could instantly tell why some whisky connoisseurs may be turned off. The bottle's pineapple flavor is so apparent (not necessarily overwhelming, however) that it's hard to identify any other popular whisky flavor notes. That said, I did detect a hint of vanilla. I must say, I personally didn't mind the fruity flavor; one simple sip practically transported me to a beach in Mexico. The pineapple's fruitiness worked to counteract some of the natural smokiness present in this spirit, and it went down smoothly in a way I've yet to experience with any other whisky.
But what perhaps surprised me the most was the lingering effects of Buchanan's Pineapple. It left a pleasant, light sweetness on my lips after sipping, rather than the gentle burn I experience with some whiskies.
How is Buchanan's Pineapple made?
Buchanan's blended whiskies generally use a variety of malts from different regions of Scotland. Dalwhinnie single malt Scotch tends to be the main one used in its blends — though the company is rather tight-lipped about details of the other whiskies used. It stands to reason that this offering from Scotland's Dalwhinnie Distillery would also be a key player in crafting Buchanan's Pineapple.
Rather than considering this a unique delicacy in a class of its own, it's clear that Buchanan's crafted this bottle to appeal to a particular audience. Buchanan's Pineapple gets its juicy, fruity flavor by infusing real pineapple juice into its blended whisky, which has been aged in oak barrels for at least eight years — and I appreciate that the company used a potent form of pineapple rather than opting for something subtler. Additionally, the brand seemingly didn't cut any corners when crafting this delightful blend; it sourced its pineapple juice directly from fruit grown in Latin America. In doing so, Buchanan's further honors its longstanding connection with the region.
How to drink Buchanan's Pineapple
Buchanan's Pineapple tastes great both on its own or in a mixed drink. Indeed, while I could happily drink copious amounts of this spirit neat, given that this blended Scotch whisky was created to pay homage to mixed drinks that popularly use Buchanan's own spirits, it only seems fair to give it a try in a cocktail or two.
If you insist on sipping the beverage solo, it wouldn't be a bad idea to garnish it with a wedge of pineapple (provided it's in season). You could also enjoy this drink neat with other accoutrements; for example, try pairing your whisky with pasta at your next dinner party.
However, if mixed drinks are your preference, there are several ways to enjoy Buchanan's Pineapple. Capitalize on its fruity notes by using it in a spicy pineapple lemonade summer cocktail; or, go a bit simpler and enjoy it in a vibrant whisky fizz cocktail. Buchanan's even has a few cocktails in mind. Its BuchaColada mixes this flavored whisky with pineapple juice, lime juice, coconut cream, and Angostura bitters, which can be served shaken and poured into a highball glass or as a blended drink. The brand's Piña Fizz is a bit simpler, combining Buchanan's Pineapple with mineral water, before pouring it into a highball glass with a Tajin rim.
Omar Apollo partnered on Buchanan's 'It's Piña' campaign
To announce its newest Scotch whisky creation, Buchanan's launched the "It's Piña" campaign, which capitalized on the fun, vibrant energy that the blend is meant to elicit in its drinkers. It makes sense that the company would enroll emerging music artist Omar Apollo, whose parents immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico, to star in its campaign. The singer-songwriter first partnered with Buchanan's during its fall 2022 "200% Futuro" campaign, which highlighted the brand's commitment to honoring the "200%" community — those who identify as 100% American and 100% Hispanic.
Since then, Apollo has had an ongoing partnership with the company. "Buchanan's has joined me on some of my most exciting moments, like my 'Prototype Tour' last fall, and in celebrating my first-ever Grammy nomination in February," he told PAPER in 2023, "so it was a no-brainer to collaborate on this new Buchanan's Pineapple summer campaign."
Buchanan's "It's Piña" campaign video stars Apollo bouncing between the recording studio, a bar, and the beach, all the while accompanied by either a bottle of Buchanan's Pineapple or a mixed drink containing the spirit. It elegantly conveys the vibes this blended Scotch whisky is meant to elicit — joyful, electric summer fun, enjoyed together with your community.
Buchanan's has been around since the 1800s
Buchanan's history dates all the way back to the early days of its founder, James Buchanan, who entered the whisky industry in 1879. The start of his whisky experience saw him working in London for Charles Mackinlay & Co. However, he eventually left this Scottish blending company to create his own.
One reason Buchanan's consistently creates meticulous blends to this day is seemingly due to the vision of its founder. When Buchanan started James Buchanan & Co. in 1884, he held himself to high standards. As previously mentioned, and per Buchanan's website, he wanted to create blends that "could be shared and enjoyed by all," rather than spending his time fostering exclusive whiskies. But he also cared deeply about crafting high-quality blends. This commitment to quality led Buchanan to use Scotch whiskies aged no less than 12 years when formulating his blends. Buchanan's ideal of community also apparently played heavily into the design of the company's first spirit, Buchanan's Finest Old Liqueur, which was housed in a bottle that was meant to resemble the water canteens shared by members of the British Armed Forces.
Given Buchanan's compelling history, I feel it absolutely deserves the prominent spot it's gained in the spirits market. Since its founding, the company has created a number of notable Scotch whiskies, including Buchanan's DeLuxe 12 Year Scotch and its 18 Year Special Reserve Scotch.
Buchanan's is super popular in Mexico
Even before Buchanan's created its pineapple whisky, the brand found extraordinary popularity in Mexico. Its aforementioned favor among the Latin American community should be no surprise when we consider the company's origins; after all, following his travels to the region, James Buchanan was in part aiming to craft a lighter whisky that would be more palatable audiences below the U.S.-Mexico border. The prominence the brand grew to have among its Mexican consumers could hardly have been predicted, though. Indeed, part of the spirit's rise in popularity came about due to the country's narcoculture.
This Mexican subculture has been considered controversial due to its exaltation of criminal activity and drug lords, primarily through the art of music. Narcocorridos (or "drug ballads") are largely connected to the increased demand for Buchanan's in Mexico — especially during the late 20th century, when Mexican singer Chalino Sánchez showcased the spirit in many music videos. As Buchanan's became a more prominent beverage in the country, this Scotch whisky was also said to become a marker of traditional masculinity.
Though Buchanan's isn't necessarily a status symbol in Mexico, it's gained a certain reverence in the country that was perhaps entirely unsought for by the Buchanan's brand. This makes it all the more wholesome to see the company respond in turn by creating Buchanan's Pineapple; it appears to be a small gesture of appreciation to a culture that's contributed significantly to Buchanan's growth over the years.