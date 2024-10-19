Buchanan's Pineapple: The Ultimate Bottle Guide

The introduction of Buchanan's Pineapple to the company's permanent portfolio in 2023 is no small marker of significance — especially given the fact that only four of its other whiskies have received the same promised longevity. Similarly to these other bottles, Buchanan's Pineapple is a Scotch whisky blend manufactured in Scotland. Unlike the brand's other spirits, however, this one is the company's first flavored whisky.

Since its founding, Buchanan's has focused on creating blends that appeal to all consumers. And over the years, the company would find that its whisky was particularly popular among its Latin American audience. In fact, the idea for Buchanan's Pineapple came largely from the brand's Buchanita — a cocktail made from its DeLuxe whisky and pineapple juice — which is said to be commonly enjoyed among the Hispanic American community. In addition to paying homage to the beverage's Latin American influence, the inspirational roots of this spirit go back even further.

Whisky and pineapple were a coveted Scottish pairing back in the 18th and 19th centuries, when quality pineapples were considered a delicacy in Scotland and often served alongside whisky. Given this rich history the duo has, we're a bit surprised Buchanan's didn't invent its pineapple Scotch sooner; though, as the saying goes, better late than never.